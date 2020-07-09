All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:55 PM

The Huntington

Open Now until 6pm
8223 W Floyd Ave · (720) 370-5810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8223 W Floyd Ave, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04202 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 08102 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,321

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 02106 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06205 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 03304 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 10108 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,502

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Huntington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
accessible
on-site laundry
conference room
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
A green community that perfectly captures the essence of Colorado living, The Huntington invites you to indulge in a vibrant suburban lifestyle. Located at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, in the desirable Bear Creek Area, our modern apartments in Lakewood, CO put nature’s best at your fingertips. They also bring the effervescence of big city living within easy reach, with downtown Denver only 12 miles away. And we said nothing about Lakewood’s thriving arts and culture scene or our all-inclusive amenity package.

Find a reason to celebrate every single day. Whether you’ve just finished an intense workout in our elite fitness studio or you’ve perfected your grilling technique, no event should pass by unnoticed. To reward yourself, either spend a relaxing day by our glistening pool with year-round spa, have an intimate reunion by the firepit or show off your tennis or basketball prowess on our courts.

If our amenities sound highly-appealing, wait until you see our pet-friendly apa

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15
Deposit: $99-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/mont, pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed Restriction
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $40
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $40
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Huntington have any available units?
The Huntington has 9 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Huntington have?
Some of The Huntington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
The Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Huntington pet-friendly?
Yes, The Huntington is pet friendly.
Does The Huntington offer parking?
Yes, The Huntington offers parking.
Does The Huntington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Huntington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Huntington have a pool?
Yes, The Huntington has a pool.
Does The Huntington have accessible units?
Yes, The Huntington has accessible units.
Does The Huntington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Huntington has units with dishwashers.
Does The Huntington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Huntington has units with air conditioning.

