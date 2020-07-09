Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport clubhouse fire pit gym green community parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill hot tub tennis court accessible on-site laundry conference room guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

A green community that perfectly captures the essence of Colorado living, The Huntington invites you to indulge in a vibrant suburban lifestyle. Located at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, in the desirable Bear Creek Area, our modern apartments in Lakewood, CO put nature’s best at your fingertips. They also bring the effervescence of big city living within easy reach, with downtown Denver only 12 miles away. And we said nothing about Lakewood’s thriving arts and culture scene or our all-inclusive amenity package.



Find a reason to celebrate every single day. Whether you’ve just finished an intense workout in our elite fitness studio or you’ve perfected your grilling technique, no event should pass by unnoticed. To reward yourself, either spend a relaxing day by our glistening pool with year-round spa, have an intimate reunion by the firepit or show off your tennis or basketball prowess on our courts.



If our amenities sound highly-appealing, wait until you see our pet-friendly apa