1820 Newland Court #215

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 1 Bed Apt. located in the West 40 Arts District (Lakewood) - Beautiful updated 1 bed/1 bath apartment located in the West 40 Arts District near Sloan's Lake with covered parking and a community pool is ready to rent starting April 1st!



Bright, open layout with tons of storage, large walk-in closets, cozy up next to the fireplace, beautiful wood floors and enjoy central A/C. The spacious bright kitchen is stocked with a fridge/freezer, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.



Great location near everything you could want! Nearby schools include Lumberg Elementary School and Jefferson High School. Closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Chicago Market, and Carniceria La Mexicana. Nearby coffee shops include Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Mile High Mexican Grill and Casa Bonita. Also near Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, Mountair Park and Carl G Morse Park.



Nestled between the popular Sloan's Lake & Edgewater neighborhoods & expanding West Colfax, you won't find anything like it for the price this close to these popular Denver neighborhoods!



Rent: $1,300/month

Included in Rent: Trash, Water & Sewer



To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321 or 303-900-5144



For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495



https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies



