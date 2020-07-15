All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1820 Newland Court #215

1820 Newland Court · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Newland Court, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 1 Bed Apt. located in the West 40 Arts District (Lakewood) - Beautiful updated 1 bed/1 bath apartment located in the West 40 Arts District near Sloan's Lake with covered parking and a community pool is ready to rent starting April 1st!

Bright, open layout with tons of storage, large walk-in closets, cozy up next to the fireplace, beautiful wood floors and enjoy central A/C. The spacious bright kitchen is stocked with a fridge/freezer, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

Great location near everything you could want! Nearby schools include Lumberg Elementary School and Jefferson High School. Closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Chicago Market, and Carniceria La Mexicana. Nearby coffee shops include Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Mile High Mexican Grill and Casa Bonita. Also near Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, Mountair Park and Carl G Morse Park.

Nestled between the popular Sloan's Lake & Edgewater neighborhoods & expanding West Colfax, you won't find anything like it for the price this close to these popular Denver neighborhoods!

Rent: $1,300/month
Included in Rent: Trash, Water & Sewer

To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321 or 303-900-5144

This one will go fast, so call now before it's gone!

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies

(RLNE5644631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Newland Court #215 have any available units?
1820 Newland Court #215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1820 Newland Court #215 have?
Some of 1820 Newland Court #215's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Newland Court #215 currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Newland Court #215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Newland Court #215 pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Newland Court #215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1820 Newland Court #215 offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Newland Court #215 offers parking.
Does 1820 Newland Court #215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Newland Court #215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Newland Court #215 have a pool?
Yes, 1820 Newland Court #215 has a pool.
Does 1820 Newland Court #215 have accessible units?
No, 1820 Newland Court #215 does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Newland Court #215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Newland Court #215 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Newland Court #215 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Newland Court #215 has units with air conditioning.
