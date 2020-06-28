1777 Simms St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely updated one bedroom, one-bathroom condo available for rent immediately. Unit has plenty of natural light, and a beautiful mountain view. Washer and drier included. Large walk in closet. Sliding glass door in bedroom that opens into a splendid backyard. The unit is conveniently located just minutes from shopping, restaurants parks, and easy access to I-70 to get to the mountains or downtown Denver. Just minutes from the Colorado Mills Mall. Short 15-minute walk to Oak Street Light rail station to enjoy Downtown for events or nightlife. Close in St Anthonys Hospital. One small pet is okay. For a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.