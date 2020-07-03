All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

1208 Vance St

1208 Vance Street · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Vance Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/409d73e044 ---- This beautifully finished 5 bedroom home is perfect for anyone looking for a little extra space & relaxation. Complete with an extended driveway to a single car garage behind the home, a finished basement, & a fireplace, this home is sure to meet its tenant(s) needs. Contact Deerwoods today for more information! Granite countertops Stainless steel appliances Plenty of natural light Fireplace Basement laundry room Private single car garage $45 App fee (per adult) $2200 Security deposit Tenant pays all utilities One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with $250 one-time pet fee and $25/mo pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Vance St have any available units?
1208 Vance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1208 Vance St have?
Some of 1208 Vance St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Vance St currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Vance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Vance St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Vance St is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Vance St offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Vance St offers parking.
Does 1208 Vance St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Vance St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Vance St have a pool?
No, 1208 Vance St does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Vance St have accessible units?
No, 1208 Vance St does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Vance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Vance St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Vance St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Vance St does not have units with air conditioning.

