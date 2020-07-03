1208 Vance St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/409d73e044 ---- This beautifully finished 5 bedroom home is perfect for anyone looking for a little extra space & relaxation. Complete with an extended driveway to a single car garage behind the home, a finished basement, & a fireplace, this home is sure to meet its tenant(s) needs. Contact Deerwoods today for more information! Granite countertops Stainless steel appliances Plenty of natural light Fireplace Basement laundry room Private single car garage $45 App fee (per adult) $2200 Security deposit Tenant pays all utilities One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with $250 one-time pet fee and $25/mo pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303)-756-3300