1060 Saulsbury St

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single family brick ranch house. Large lot, with fenced yard, shed, driveway for off-street parking (no garage). 1075 sq ft. all above ground (no basement). 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms. [Google map shows wrong Bi-Levil Duplex]; Correct house is just past duplex building and has long driveway to house. Utilities: Landlord pays water & sewer up to $70/month. Tenant pays XCEL Energy & trash. No smoking in house. June Lease start. We rent to applicants who have a history of being good tenants. That means paying rent on time, not disturbing neighbors, returning premises in clean undamaged condition. Monthly gross income before deductions $5,000/month. Background report and application from each person over 18 years to live in house.No more than 3 unrelated adults. Pets allowed with additional $300 Security Deposit and monthly pet fee $25/per pet. Breeds typically restricted from Tenant Insurance policies [Most Dangerous Dog Breeds] are restricted from the premises.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121471

