1060 Saulsbury St

Single Family ranch near Light Rail W Line & Buses - Property Id: 121471
Single family brick ranch house. Large lot, with fenced yard, shed, driveway for off-street parking (no garage). 1075 sq ft. all above ground (no basement). 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms. [Google map shows wrong Bi-Levil Duplex]; Correct house is just past duplex building and has long driveway to house. Utilities: Landlord pays water & sewer up to $70/month. Tenant pays XCEL Energy & trash. No smoking in house. June Lease start. We rent to applicants who have a history of being good tenants. That means paying rent on time, not disturbing neighbors, returning premises in clean undamaged condition. Monthly gross income before deductions $5,000/month. Background report and application from each person over 18 years to live in house.No more than 3 unrelated adults. Pets allowed with additional $300 Security Deposit and monthly pet fee $25/per pet. Breeds typically restricted from Tenant Insurance policies [Most Dangerous Dog Breeds] are restricted from the premises.
