All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1060 Saulsbury St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1060 Saulsbury St
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1060 Saulsbury St

1060 Saulsbury St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Molholm
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1060 Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family ranch near Light Rail W Line & Buses - Property Id: 121471

Single family brick ranch house. Large lot, with fenced yard, shed, driveway for off-street parking (no garage). 1075 sq ft. all above ground (no basement). 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms. [Google map shows wrong Bi-Levil Duplex]; Correct house is just past duplex building and has long driveway to house. Utilities: Landlord pays water & sewer up to $70/month. Tenant pays XCEL Energy & trash. No smoking in house. June Lease start. We rent to applicants who have a history of being good tenants. That means paying rent on time, not disturbing neighbors, returning premises in clean undamaged condition. Monthly gross income before deductions $5,000/month. Background report and application from each person over 18 years to live in house.No more than 3 unrelated adults. Pets allowed with additional $300 Security Deposit and monthly pet fee $25/per pet. Breeds typically restricted from Tenant Insurance policies [Most Dangerous Dog Breeds] are restricted from the premises.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121471
Property Id 121471

(RLNE4887784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Saulsbury St have any available units?
1060 Saulsbury St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1060 Saulsbury St have?
Some of 1060 Saulsbury St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Saulsbury St currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Saulsbury St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Saulsbury St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 Saulsbury St is pet friendly.
Does 1060 Saulsbury St offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Saulsbury St offers parking.
Does 1060 Saulsbury St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 Saulsbury St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Saulsbury St have a pool?
No, 1060 Saulsbury St does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Saulsbury St have accessible units?
No, 1060 Saulsbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Saulsbury St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 Saulsbury St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Saulsbury St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 Saulsbury St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College