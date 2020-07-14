All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Retreat at Fox Hollow

3248 S Newcombe St · (720) 903-3422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04104 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 18203 · Avail. now

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 03102 · Avail. now

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22202 · Avail. now

$1,752

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Fox Hollow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
package receiving
pet friendly
The Retreat at Fox Hollow is a perfect place for you to call home! We offer superb apartment homes with attached garages and lush landscaping in a park-life setting. Our fantastic location, mountain views and convenient access to cycling, hiking and Colorado's many winter sports are just a few reasons to make The Retreat at Fox Hollow your new home.At Retreat at Fox Hollow you will immediately feel right at home. From private balconies to fireplaces, alarm systems to extra storage, even washer and dryers! We offer the apartments amenities that you are looking for, with a beautiful view to top it off.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/$25
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $250, 2 bedroom: $350, 3 bedroom: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee, $15 utility transfer fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First pet: $400, Second pet: $550
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: (based on size) $25-$40/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Reserved and guest parking. Units with attached garages.
Storage Details: $30/month for a 4x8 location under a stairwell (gets smaller as it goes back)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat at Fox Hollow have any available units?
The Retreat at Fox Hollow has 5 units available starting at $1,404 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Retreat at Fox Hollow have?
Some of The Retreat at Fox Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Fox Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Fox Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Fox Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Fox Hollow is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Fox Hollow offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Fox Hollow offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Fox Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat at Fox Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Fox Hollow have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Fox Hollow has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Fox Hollow have accessible units?
No, The Retreat at Fox Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Fox Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at Fox Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does The Retreat at Fox Hollow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Retreat at Fox Hollow has units with air conditioning.
