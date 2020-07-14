The Retreat at Fox Hollow

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/$25
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $250, 2 bedroom: $350, 3 bedroom: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee, $15 utility transfer fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First pet: $400, Second pet: $550
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: (based on size) $25-$40/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Reserved and guest parking. Units with attached garages.
Storage Details: $30/month for a 4x8 location under a stairwell (gets smaller as it goes back)