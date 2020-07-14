Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed business center courtyard on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving pet friendly

The Retreat at Fox Hollow is a perfect place for you to call home! We offer superb apartment homes with attached garages and lush landscaping in a park-life setting. Our fantastic location, mountain views and convenient access to cycling, hiking and Colorado's many winter sports are just a few reasons to make The Retreat at Fox Hollow your new home.At Retreat at Fox Hollow you will immediately feel right at home. From private balconies to fireplaces, alarm systems to extra storage, even washer and dryers! We offer the apartments amenities that you are looking for, with a beautiful view to top it off.