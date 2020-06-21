All apartments in Fort Collins
927 Burrowing Owl Drive

927 Burrowing Owl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

927 Burrowing Owl Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Provincetowne

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Amazing 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Fort Collins. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, yard, and fully finished basement - theatre style living room and wet bar, w/d ready, luxury tub and shower in master bedroom, walk in closet, built in storage, beautiful neighborhood. The home faces the greenbelt and is minutes (walking distance) from the park and nature reserve. Utilities not included. Dog friendly with additional pet deposit. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,595/month rent. $2,595 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Burrowing Owl Drive have any available units?
927 Burrowing Owl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 Burrowing Owl Drive have?
Some of 927 Burrowing Owl Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Burrowing Owl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
927 Burrowing Owl Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Burrowing Owl Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 Burrowing Owl Drive is pet friendly.
Does 927 Burrowing Owl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 927 Burrowing Owl Drive does offer parking.
Does 927 Burrowing Owl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Burrowing Owl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Burrowing Owl Drive have a pool?
No, 927 Burrowing Owl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 927 Burrowing Owl Drive have accessible units?
No, 927 Burrowing Owl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Burrowing Owl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 Burrowing Owl Drive has units with dishwashers.
