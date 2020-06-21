927 Burrowing Owl Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Amazing 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Fort Collins. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, yard, and fully finished basement - theatre style living room and wet bar, w/d ready, luxury tub and shower in master bedroom, walk in closet, built in storage, beautiful neighborhood. The home faces the greenbelt and is minutes (walking distance) from the park and nature reserve. Utilities not included. Dog friendly with additional pet deposit. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,595/month rent. $2,595 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.