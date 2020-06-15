All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

725 Ponderosa Drive

725 Ponderosa Drive · (970) 226-5600
Location

725 Ponderosa Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 725 Ponderosa Drive · Avail. Aug 6

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
725 Ponderosa Drive Available 08/06/20 Available August! Large 3-Bedroom Split Level! - With over 1600 square feet of living space, the adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a great location as well as plenty of space! You are minutes away from City Park, Colorado State University, and local shopping and dining. Enjoy the convenience of an attached garage and washer and dryer hookups.

The beautiful backyard features a wooden deck that is perfect for all of the gorgeous Colorado summers. Residents will be required to put all utilities in their name and perform all lawn care. Pets are considered with $300/pet additional deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. All dogs must be over one year. Residents will be required to put all utilities into their names.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8
- At this time, we cannot conduct any showings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

(RLNE3112645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Ponderosa Drive have any available units?
725 Ponderosa Drive has a unit available for $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Ponderosa Drive have?
Some of 725 Ponderosa Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Ponderosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
725 Ponderosa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Ponderosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Ponderosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 725 Ponderosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 725 Ponderosa Drive does offer parking.
Does 725 Ponderosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Ponderosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Ponderosa Drive have a pool?
No, 725 Ponderosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 725 Ponderosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 725 Ponderosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Ponderosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Ponderosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
