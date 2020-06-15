Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

725 Ponderosa Drive Available 08/06/20 Available August! Large 3-Bedroom Split Level! - With over 1600 square feet of living space, the adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a great location as well as plenty of space! You are minutes away from City Park, Colorado State University, and local shopping and dining. Enjoy the convenience of an attached garage and washer and dryer hookups.



The beautiful backyard features a wooden deck that is perfect for all of the gorgeous Colorado summers. Residents will be required to put all utilities in their name and perform all lawn care. Pets are considered with $300/pet additional deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. All dogs must be over one year. Residents will be required to put all utilities into their names.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

- At this time, we cannot conduct any showings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



(RLNE3112645)