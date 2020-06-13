722 Rocky Road

Amenities

Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom House with a Huge Yard - Property Id: 22532



House available in Rogers Park neighborhood in North West Fort Collins. Lots of privacy, huge manicured backyard complete with covered patio, raised garden beds, fire pit and storage shed. Walk out master bedroom.



- 3 bedrooms

- 2 full bathrooms

- Vaulted ceilings

- Huge fenced yard with covered back patio

- 1 block from huge park with pavilion, soccer fields, playground, community gardens and more

- Large living room with wood floors

- Recently remodeled kitchen with high-end appliances

- Walk out from master bedroom to backyard

- Fenced in garden with raised beds for easy planting

- Fenced in fire pit with seating

- Large storage shed in backyard

- 1 car garage with shelving & work bench

- Fully landscaped

- High-efficiency laundry included

No Pets Allowed



