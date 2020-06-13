All apartments in Fort Collins
722 Rocky Road

722 Rocky Road · (970) 333-0215
Location

722 Rocky Road, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
fire pit
parking
playground
garage
Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom House with a Huge Yard - Property Id: 22532

House available in Rogers Park neighborhood in North West Fort Collins. Lots of privacy, huge manicured backyard complete with covered patio, raised garden beds, fire pit and storage shed. Walk out master bedroom.

- 3 bedrooms
- 2 full bathrooms
- Vaulted ceilings
- Huge fenced yard with covered back patio
- 1 block from huge park with pavilion, soccer fields, playground, community gardens and more
- Large living room with wood floors
- Recently remodeled kitchen with high-end appliances
- Walk out from master bedroom to backyard
- Fenced in garden with raised beds for easy planting
- Fenced in fire pit with seating
- Large storage shed in backyard
- 1 car garage with shelving & work bench
- Fully landscaped
- High-efficiency laundry included
Property Id 22532

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Rocky Road have any available units?
722 Rocky Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Rocky Road have?
Some of 722 Rocky Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Rocky Road currently offering any rent specials?
722 Rocky Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Rocky Road pet-friendly?
No, 722 Rocky Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 722 Rocky Road offer parking?
Yes, 722 Rocky Road does offer parking.
Does 722 Rocky Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 Rocky Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Rocky Road have a pool?
No, 722 Rocky Road does not have a pool.
Does 722 Rocky Road have accessible units?
No, 722 Rocky Road does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Rocky Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Rocky Road has units with dishwashers.
