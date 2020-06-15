Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

422 Tedmon Dr. Available 07/29/20 Adorable 3-bedroom Close to CSU and Old Town! - Available 7/29



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



This house has old-school charm on a corner lot not far from the bustling Old-Town area! There is a large backyard perfect for enjoying the summer sun. Just outside the front door and across the street is an expansive, open green space adding to the open feel of the home.



Beautifully remodeled galley kitchen features gorgeous tile floors, bright white cabinets and glass-tile backsplash. Three cozy bedrooms and a bright living area all add to the quaint charm of this house. Washer and dryer hookups, so bring your machines!



Up to two dogs considered with additional $300 deposit/dog and proof of spay/neuter. Certain breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. Sorry - no cats. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents over 18 years of age must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3699805)