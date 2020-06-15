All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 422 Tedmon Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
422 Tedmon Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

422 Tedmon Dr.

422 Tedmon Drive · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

422 Tedmon Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Hanna Farm Neighbors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 422 Tedmon Dr. · Avail. Jul 29

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
422 Tedmon Dr. Available 07/29/20 Adorable 3-bedroom Close to CSU and Old Town! - Available 7/29

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

This house has old-school charm on a corner lot not far from the bustling Old-Town area! There is a large backyard perfect for enjoying the summer sun. Just outside the front door and across the street is an expansive, open green space adding to the open feel of the home.

Beautifully remodeled galley kitchen features gorgeous tile floors, bright white cabinets and glass-tile backsplash. Three cozy bedrooms and a bright living area all add to the quaint charm of this house. Washer and dryer hookups, so bring your machines!

Up to two dogs considered with additional $300 deposit/dog and proof of spay/neuter. Certain breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. Sorry - no cats. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents over 18 years of age must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3699805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Tedmon Dr. have any available units?
422 Tedmon Dr. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 422 Tedmon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
422 Tedmon Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Tedmon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Tedmon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 422 Tedmon Dr. offer parking?
No, 422 Tedmon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 422 Tedmon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Tedmon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Tedmon Dr. have a pool?
No, 422 Tedmon Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 422 Tedmon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 422 Tedmon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Tedmon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Tedmon Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Tedmon Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Tedmon Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 422 Tedmon Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity