420 W Oak St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

420 W Oak St

420 West Oak Street · (970) 988-9356
Location

420 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Downtown Fort Collins

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 09/01/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Quintessential Dwtwn FTC Home - Property Id: 243678

Quintessential Downtown Fort Collins home! Professionally renovated home with high end designer influences and hip and classy touches through-out! Close to everything Fort Collins has to offer, just 3.5 short walking blocks to all the great retails shops, restaurants, bars etc. This is the best of the best, & you won't find anything else like it in Fort Fun! Private off street parking, WIFI, DirectTV & all utilities included!
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W Oak St have any available units?
420 W Oak St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 W Oak St have?
Some of 420 W Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
420 W Oak St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 420 W Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 420 W Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 420 W Oak St does offer parking.
Does 420 W Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 W Oak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W Oak St have a pool?
No, 420 W Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 420 W Oak St have accessible units?
No, 420 W Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 W Oak St has units with dishwashers.
