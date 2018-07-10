All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 415 Alpert Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
415 Alpert Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

415 Alpert Avenue

415 Alpert Avenue · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

415 Alpert Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Old Prospect

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 415 Alpert Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
415 Alpert Avenue Available 08/14/20 Charming & Spacious 4 Bedroom - Like Having Two Places! - This charming 4 bedroom 2 bath is a two-story home that includes two living rooms and two kitchens. It also includes a one-car garage, washer, and dryer and fenced back yard perfect for pets! Hardwood floors throughout the house and newer paint!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4764306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Alpert Avenue have any available units?
415 Alpert Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Alpert Avenue have?
Some of 415 Alpert Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Alpert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 Alpert Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Alpert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Alpert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 415 Alpert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 415 Alpert Avenue does offer parking.
Does 415 Alpert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Alpert Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Alpert Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 Alpert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 Alpert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 Alpert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Alpert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Alpert Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 415 Alpert Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity