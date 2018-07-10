Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

415 Alpert Avenue Available 08/14/20 Charming & Spacious 4 Bedroom - Like Having Two Places! - This charming 4 bedroom 2 bath is a two-story home that includes two living rooms and two kitchens. It also includes a one-car garage, washer, and dryer and fenced back yard perfect for pets! Hardwood floors throughout the house and newer paint!



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



Prices and availability subject to change



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4764306)