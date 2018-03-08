All apartments in Fort Collins
412 Dennison Avenue
412 Dennison Avenue

412 Dennison Avenue
Location

412 Dennison Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Troutman Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2040 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Property in Fort Collins
****PRE LEASING****
NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS

Walk thru video of this home: https://www.middelrealty.com/property/412-dennison-avenue/

Great home in a great location! Clean and updated home with 3 bed/2.5 bath, spacious kitchen with a separate dining area. Two separate living areas, one features a gas fireplace, good sized bedrooms, large master suit and a fully fenced yard great for entertaining. The photos are of a similarly updated home in the neighborhood.

Move in date not right for you?
We've got several homes coming up in the next few months!
Check out our website www.middelrealty.com/rentals

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Dennison Avenue have any available units?
412 Dennison Avenue has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 412 Dennison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
412 Dennison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Dennison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 412 Dennison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 412 Dennison Avenue offer parking?
No, 412 Dennison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 412 Dennison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Dennison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Dennison Avenue have a pool?
No, 412 Dennison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 412 Dennison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 412 Dennison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Dennison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Dennison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Dennison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Dennison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
