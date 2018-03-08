Amenities
Beautiful Property in Fort Collins
****PRE LEASING****
NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS
Walk thru video of this home: https://www.middelrealty.com/property/412-dennison-avenue/
Great home in a great location! Clean and updated home with 3 bed/2.5 bath, spacious kitchen with a separate dining area. Two separate living areas, one features a gas fireplace, good sized bedrooms, large master suit and a fully fenced yard great for entertaining. The photos are of a similarly updated home in the neighborhood.
Move in date not right for you?
We've got several homes coming up in the next few months!
Check out our website www.middelrealty.com/rentals
Contact us to schedule a showing.