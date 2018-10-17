All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

381 Stout

381 Stout Street · (970) 988-9356
Location

381 Stout Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Beautiful Home in North Ft. Collins - Property Id: 231821

Beautiful 3+ Bedroom home with 2.5 baths located in North Fort Collins!
Open living room/kitchen plan with stainless appliances, wood floors, tiled bathrooms.
Outdoor patio and 2 car garage.
Washer/Dryer included in home.

Available: August 1st, 2020
12 month lease
Rent: $2,400.00
Security Deposit: $2,400.00
Pets ok with additional Security Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231821
Property Id 231821

(RLNE5804217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Stout have any available units?
381 Stout has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 381 Stout have?
Some of 381 Stout's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Stout currently offering any rent specials?
381 Stout isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Stout pet-friendly?
Yes, 381 Stout is pet friendly.
Does 381 Stout offer parking?
Yes, 381 Stout does offer parking.
Does 381 Stout have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 381 Stout offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Stout have a pool?
No, 381 Stout does not have a pool.
Does 381 Stout have accessible units?
No, 381 Stout does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Stout have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 Stout has units with dishwashers.
