Amenities
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Beautiful Home in North Ft. Collins - Property Id: 231821
Beautiful 3+ Bedroom home with 2.5 baths located in North Fort Collins!
Open living room/kitchen plan with stainless appliances, wood floors, tiled bathrooms.
Outdoor patio and 2 car garage.
Washer/Dryer included in home.
Available: August 1st, 2020
12 month lease
Rent: $2,400.00
Security Deposit: $2,400.00
Pets ok with additional Security Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231821
Property Id 231821
(RLNE5804217)