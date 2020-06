Amenities

Casa Grande over 55+ community condo available! -

Located in mid town Fort Collins, this spacious 2 Bedroom plus bonus room condo has just become available. Private front patio, large living space with clerestory windows (lots of natural light), 2 Bedrooms each with private bathrooms and a bonus/office room just off the garage that houses the laundry. 2 Car attached garage in a beautiful 55 and over community. No cats. Dogs allowed under 30 pounds (no more than 1). This is a strict HOA rule. Call or email for a private showing. Available for rent 1st part of May.



