Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2456 Ashland Lane

2456 Ashland Lane · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2456 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Maple Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2456 Ashland Lane · Avail. Jul 2

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2456 Ashland Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Home with Amenities Galore! - Available July 2nd!

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

This beautiful, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in Northeast Fort Collins. Features include: Vaulted ceilings, attached two car garage with additional work area, fenced yard with lovely landscaping, community pool, attractive wood flooring, built-in entertainment center, spacious laundry room with hookups, large master suite, two living areas, unfinished basement, central heat and air, tons of natural light, and lots of space!

Limit one pet considered with additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Some breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. Dog must be over 1 year. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and are responsible for all lawncare.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com when you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:
NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

(RLNE4051483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 Ashland Lane have any available units?
2456 Ashland Lane has a unit available for $2,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2456 Ashland Lane have?
Some of 2456 Ashland Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 Ashland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2456 Ashland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 Ashland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2456 Ashland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2456 Ashland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2456 Ashland Lane does offer parking.
Does 2456 Ashland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 Ashland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 Ashland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2456 Ashland Lane has a pool.
Does 2456 Ashland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2456 Ashland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 Ashland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2456 Ashland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
