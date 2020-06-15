Amenities

2456 Ashland Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Home with Amenities Galore! - Available July 2nd!



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



This beautiful, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in Northeast Fort Collins. Features include: Vaulted ceilings, attached two car garage with additional work area, fenced yard with lovely landscaping, community pool, attractive wood flooring, built-in entertainment center, spacious laundry room with hookups, large master suite, two living areas, unfinished basement, central heat and air, tons of natural light, and lots of space!



Limit one pet considered with additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Some breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. Dog must be over 1 year. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and are responsible for all lawncare.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com when you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



