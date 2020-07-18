All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 5 2020 at 1:01 PM

223 Parker Street

223 Parker Street · (970) 363-6022
Location

223 Parker Street, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Old Prospect

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2506 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available July 5th 2020

Dog Negotiable - Sorry No Cats

This is a wonderful 5 bed 3 bath home. Some of the features include a finished basement, a wood burning fireplace, fenced back yard, nice deck, fantastic master suite with 5 piece bath, walk in closet. Just to name a few. Must See!

Applicants must be 23+

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3

$55.00 Application fee per person

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available 7/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Parker Street have any available units?
223 Parker Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Parker Street have?
Some of 223 Parker Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Parker Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 Parker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Parker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Parker Street is pet friendly.
Does 223 Parker Street offer parking?
No, 223 Parker Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 Parker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Parker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Parker Street have a pool?
No, 223 Parker Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 Parker Street have accessible units?
No, 223 Parker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Parker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Parker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
