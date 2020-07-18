223 Parker Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Available July 5th 2020



Dog Negotiable - Sorry No Cats



This is a wonderful 5 bed 3 bath home. Some of the features include a finished basement, a wood burning fireplace, fenced back yard, nice deck, fantastic master suite with 5 piece bath, walk in closet. Just to name a few. Must See!



Applicants must be 23+



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3



$55.00 Application fee per person



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available 7/5/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.