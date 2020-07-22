Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

220 Willow Street #202 Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished Ol Town Executive Rental - Don't miss out on this beautiful fully furnished Old Town 2nd floor condo. This executive rental has excellent city views! It is 2 blocks to Mountain Ave & all that Old Town has to offer. Beautiful open floor plan with lots of high end finishes including stainless appliances, large main living area & luxury master bath. Secure location with elevator and 1 car garage. Call The Source today to set up your showing.



No Pets Allowed



