Fort Collins, CO
220 Willow Street #202
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

220 Willow Street #202

220 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Fort Collins
Location

220 Willow Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
River Historic District

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
220 Willow Street #202 Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished Ol Town Executive Rental - Don't miss out on this beautiful fully furnished Old Town 2nd floor condo. This executive rental has excellent city views! It is 2 blocks to Mountain Ave & all that Old Town has to offer. Beautiful open floor plan with lots of high end finishes including stainless appliances, large main living area & luxury master bath. Secure location with elevator and 1 car garage. Call The Source today to set up your showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Willow Street #202 have any available units?
220 Willow Street #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Willow Street #202 have?
Some of 220 Willow Street #202's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Willow Street #202 currently offering any rent specials?
220 Willow Street #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Willow Street #202 pet-friendly?
No, 220 Willow Street #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 220 Willow Street #202 offer parking?
Yes, 220 Willow Street #202 offers parking.
Does 220 Willow Street #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Willow Street #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Willow Street #202 have a pool?
No, 220 Willow Street #202 does not have a pool.
Does 220 Willow Street #202 have accessible units?
No, 220 Willow Street #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Willow Street #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Willow Street #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
