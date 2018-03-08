All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2024 Orchard Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2024 Orchard Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2024 Orchard Pl

2024 Orchard Place · (970) 419-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2024 Orchard Place, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Moore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2024 Orchard Pl · Avail. Aug 3

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2024 Orchard Pl Available 08/03/20 Charming House in Campus Wests! - ****Available AUGUST****

Conveniently located between CSU, City Park, grocery store, and restaurants on West Elizabeth. Copper backsplash in kitchen, cool bathroom, and hardwood floors in bedrooms make this a retro-fabulous house!

UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.

DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit, where applicable.

PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.

SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.

(RLNE5467347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Orchard Pl have any available units?
2024 Orchard Pl has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 2024 Orchard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Orchard Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Orchard Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 Orchard Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2024 Orchard Pl offer parking?
No, 2024 Orchard Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2024 Orchard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Orchard Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Orchard Pl have a pool?
No, 2024 Orchard Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Orchard Pl have accessible units?
No, 2024 Orchard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Orchard Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 Orchard Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 Orchard Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 Orchard Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2024 Orchard Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity