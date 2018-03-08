Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2024 Orchard Pl Available 08/03/20 Charming House in Campus Wests! - ****Available AUGUST****



Conveniently located between CSU, City Park, grocery store, and restaurants on West Elizabeth. Copper backsplash in kitchen, cool bathroom, and hardwood floors in bedrooms make this a retro-fabulous house!



UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.



DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit, where applicable.



PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.



SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.



(RLNE5467347)