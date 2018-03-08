Amenities
2024 Orchard Pl Available 08/03/20 Charming House in Campus Wests! - ****Available AUGUST****
Conveniently located between CSU, City Park, grocery store, and restaurants on West Elizabeth. Copper backsplash in kitchen, cool bathroom, and hardwood floors in bedrooms make this a retro-fabulous house!
UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.
DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit, where applicable.
PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.
SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.
(RLNE5467347)