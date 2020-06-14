All apartments in Fort Collins
1509 Woodrose Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1509 Woodrose Court

1509 Woodrose Court · (970) 591-5015
Location

1509 Woodrose Court, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Ponds at Overland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1509 Woodrose Court · Avail. Aug 18

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1509 Woodrose Court Available 08/18/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Near Prospect and Overland in Fort Collins! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

4 Bedroom 3 Bath
3,300 Sq. Feet
AC
Washer and Dryer Included
Gas Fire Place
2 Car Garage

This gorgeous 4 Bed/3 Bath home is located in the Ponds at Overland Trail and has easy access to foothills walking and biking trails at the base of Horsetooth Reservoir! It has over 3,300 square feet, was constructed in 1999 and is located in a great neighborhood. It features a fully furnished kitchen, a gas fireplace in the living area, separate dining room, 2 car attached garage, central A/C, and beautiful landscaping around the exterior.. The family room has vaulted ceilings, and there is a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage space. Washer/Dryer are provided in the unit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small pets are considered with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per species (two pet max). Don't miss out on this beautiful home, it won't last!

To schedule a showing please call (970) 591-5015

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE2300901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Woodrose Court have any available units?
1509 Woodrose Court has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Woodrose Court have?
Some of 1509 Woodrose Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Woodrose Court currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Woodrose Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Woodrose Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Woodrose Court is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Woodrose Court offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Woodrose Court does offer parking.
Does 1509 Woodrose Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Woodrose Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Woodrose Court have a pool?
No, 1509 Woodrose Court does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Woodrose Court have accessible units?
No, 1509 Woodrose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Woodrose Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Woodrose Court has units with dishwashers.
