Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1509 Woodrose Court Available 08/18/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Near Prospect and Overland in Fort Collins! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



4 Bedroom 3 Bath

3,300 Sq. Feet

AC

Washer and Dryer Included

Gas Fire Place

2 Car Garage



This gorgeous 4 Bed/3 Bath home is located in the Ponds at Overland Trail and has easy access to foothills walking and biking trails at the base of Horsetooth Reservoir! It has over 3,300 square feet, was constructed in 1999 and is located in a great neighborhood. It features a fully furnished kitchen, a gas fireplace in the living area, separate dining room, 2 car attached garage, central A/C, and beautiful landscaping around the exterior.. The family room has vaulted ceilings, and there is a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage space. Washer/Dryer are provided in the unit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small pets are considered with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per species (two pet max). Don't miss out on this beautiful home, it won't last!



To schedule a showing please call (970) 591-5015



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



(RLNE2300901)