All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 1224 Lynnwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
1224 Lynnwood Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:43 PM

1224 Lynnwood Drive

1224 Lynnwood Drive · (970) 377-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Prospect-Shields
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1224 Lynnwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Prospect-Shields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
In Person Showings Allowed! Spacious, Clean and Convenient! Located in the Desirable Campus West Area, This Lovely 5 Bedroom 2 Bath House Near Campus is Available for Rent August 1st. Hardwood Floors, Newer Paint, New Flooring Downstairs! Rec Room on Lower Level For Extra Living Space. Spacious Backyard. Single Car Attached Garage. Washer/Dryer in Unit. (5 bedrooms includes one non-conforming). Call Kurts For Your Private Showing Today. (970) 377-0810. Visit Us Online at WWW.KURTJOHNSON.COM. Marketing and Managed by Kurts Property Management in Fort Collins.
In Person Showings Allowed! Spacious, Clean and Convenient! Located in the Desirable Campus West Area, This Lovely 5 Bedroom 2 Bath House Near Campus is Available for Rent August 1st. Hardwood Floors, Newer Paint, New Flooring Downstairs! Rec Room on Lower Level For Extra Living Space. Spacious Backyard. Single Car Attached Garage. Washer/Dryer in Unit. (5 bedrooms includes one non-conforming). Call Kurts For Your Private Showing Today. (970) 377-0810. Visit Us Online at WWW.KURTJOHNSON.COM. Marketing and Managed by Kurts Property Management in Fort Collins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Lynnwood Drive have any available units?
1224 Lynnwood Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Lynnwood Drive have?
Some of 1224 Lynnwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Lynnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Lynnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Lynnwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Lynnwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1224 Lynnwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Lynnwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1224 Lynnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 Lynnwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Lynnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1224 Lynnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Lynnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1224 Lynnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Lynnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Lynnwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1224 Lynnwood Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Luxury Places
Fort Collins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Lafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
Scotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity