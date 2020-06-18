Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1109 Andrews Peak Drive #102 Available 08/14/20 3 -Story Town-House- Everyone gets their own Private Bath! Includes Garage - 3 bed/3 bath Town home...near foothills. Private bathrooms in every bedroom! 1 car garage, W/D, dishwasher included. Close to bus stop. Sorry, no pets per the HOA.



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



No Pets Allowed



