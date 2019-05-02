All apartments in Erie
1943 Windemere Lane

1943 Windemere Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1943 Windemere Lane, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1943 Windemere Lane Available 05/01/19 1943 Windemere Lane, Erie, CO 80516 - Stunning 2 story in the desirable Vista Ridge Community. Featuring new blinds, laminate wood floors, security system available & all kitchen appliances. Main level w/open floor plan, great room w/fireplace, kitchen & dining area. Upper level boasts a master bed w/a 5 piece bath, 2 secondary beds & a full bath. Enjoy the parks, pools, tennis courts & open space w/mt views. Easy access to major routes including Baseline and I-25 making an quick commute. One dog OK with $25/month pet fee. Snow removal included.

(RLNE2584014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

