1943 Windemere Lane Available 05/01/19 1943 Windemere Lane, Erie, CO 80516 - Stunning 2 story in the desirable Vista Ridge Community. Featuring new blinds, laminate wood floors, security system available & all kitchen appliances. Main level w/open floor plan, great room w/fireplace, kitchen & dining area. Upper level boasts a master bed w/a 5 piece bath, 2 secondary beds & a full bath. Enjoy the parks, pools, tennis courts & open space w/mt views. Easy access to major routes including Baseline and I-25 making an quick commute. One dog OK with $25/month pet fee. Snow removal included.



(RLNE2584014)