Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

241 Apartments for rent in Erie, CO with garage

Erie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1380 Reliance Pl
1380 Reliance Place, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3779 sqft
1380 Reliance Pl Available 07/01/20 Large 4 bed 4.5 bath home in Vista Pointe - Stunning 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home in Vista Pointe neighborhood. Main floor features a study/office with its own private bath and formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2855 Blue Sky Cir 3-105
2855 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1156 sqft
Unit 3-105 Available 06/22/20 Luxury 1st Floor Condo - Property Id: 108842 Available 6/22/2020 Beautiful condominium! Two bedroom/two bathroom with one car garage. Spacious master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
205 Equinox Cir
205 Equinox Circle, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3620 sqft
Beautiful Richmond Ranch Style home within walking distance to Erie Elementary, Middle and High Schools. 4 bedroom, 3 bath with office. Master bedroom, 2nd & 3rd bedroom, office and large laundry room(hook-ups only) located on the first floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
31 Jordan Ln
31 Jordan Lane, Erie, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3222 sqft
Beautiful Erie home. 3,222 finished sq ft and 1,446 unfinished sq ft basement. From the front porch, enter into the OPEN CONCEPT formal living room and dining room with high ceilings, solid flooring, and faux blinds with drapery accent.

1 of 5

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
397 Smith Cir
397 Smith Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1241 sqft
Come see this fabulous 2BD, 3BA townhome in the coveted area of Grandview Estates. Large living room with newer carpet and fresh paint.
Results within 1 mile of Erie

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
756 Gateway Circle
756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
2334 W 164th Place
2334 West 164th Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1686 sqft
2334 W 164th Place Available 07/08/20 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Paired Home (Northpark) - Look no further! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA paired home has an open floor plan and mountain views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3412 Harvard Pl
3412 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3435 sqft
Do not miss out on this gorgeous and newer 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the new Anthem neighborhood in Broomfield.
Results within 5 miles of Erie
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Washington
33 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,326
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,072
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,347
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
18 Units Available
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,353
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
16 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Mckay Landing
1 Unit Available
14000 Winding River Court
14000 Winding River Court, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1854 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Broomfield will welcome you with 1,854 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Erie, CO

Erie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

