Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Erie, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Erie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your ...

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
205 Equinox Cir
205 Equinox Circle, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3620 sqft
Beautiful Richmond Ranch Style home within walking distance to Erie Elementary, Middle and High Schools. 4 bedroom, 3 bath with office. Master bedroom, 2nd & 3rd bedroom, office and large laundry room(hook-ups only) located on the first floor.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2800 Blue Sky Cir
2800 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely, Blue Sky at Vista Ridge 2 bedroom condo on the 2nd floor provides awesome mountain views from both balconies! It is located on the west side of the community conveniently across from the clubhouse, pool, workout facility and mail boxes.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207
1435 Blue Sky Way, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207 Available 08/01/20 Lovely, Vista Ridge 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo - Live in luxury at a price you can afford! Upgraded with granite countertops, freshly painted, new carpets, stainless steel appliances, 2 sunk-in tubs, walk

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2855 Blue Sky Cir 3-105
2855 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1156 sqft
Unit 3-105 Available 06/22/20 Luxury 1st Floor Condo - Property Id: 108842 Available 6/22/2020 Beautiful condominium! Two bedroom/two bathroom with one car garage. Spacious master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Erie

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3412 Harvard Pl
3412 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3435 sqft
Do not miss out on this gorgeous and newer 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the new Anthem neighborhood in Broomfield.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3502 Harvard Pl
3502 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
3910 sqft
Available 07/23/20 House for Rent in Broomfield - Property Id: 170670 Ranch floor plan with finished basement. This beautiful home located in Anthem Highlands and everything you need is on the main level .
Results within 5 miles of Erie
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Washington
33 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,326
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,072
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,347
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
18 Units Available
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,353
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
37 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13660 Via Varra
13660 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
Incredible PRICE! Spacious, new apartment with amazing layout and property. Hardwood floors, carpet, in-unit W&D, new appliances, and much more! Option to renew is available right away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Erie, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Erie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

