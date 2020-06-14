Apartment List
/
CO
/
erie
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

167 Apartments for rent in Erie, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Erie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2855 Blue Sky Cir 3-105
2855 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1156 sqft
Unit 3-105 Available 06/22/20 Luxury 1st Floor Condo - Property Id: 108842 Available 6/22/2020 Beautiful condominium! Two bedroom/two bathroom with one car garage. Spacious master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1115 Zodo Avenue
1115 Zodo Avenue, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
3398 sqft
1115 Zodo Avenue Erie, CO 80516 - Beautiful real hardwood flrs throughout main level & stairs of this 3 bed/3 bath home in the desirable Estates at Erie Commons. Gourmet kitchen w/ extended cabinetry, stainless appliances, & huge granite island.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
205 Equinox Cir
205 Equinox Circle, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3620 sqft
Beautiful Richmond Ranch Style home within walking distance to Erie Elementary, Middle and High Schools. 4 bedroom, 3 bath with office. Master bedroom, 2nd & 3rd bedroom, office and large laundry room(hook-ups only) located on the first floor.
Results within 1 mile of Erie

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
2334 W 164th Place
2334 West 164th Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1686 sqft
2334 W 164th Place Available 07/08/20 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Paired Home (Northpark) - Look no further! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA paired home has an open floor plan and mountain views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3502 Harvard Pl
3502 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
3910 sqft
Available 07/23/20 House for Rent in Broomfield - Property Id: 170670 Ranch floor plan with finished basement. This beautiful home located in Anthem Highlands and everything you need is on the main level .
Results within 5 miles of Erie
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,072
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,347
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
37 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
300 E Geneseo St Unit B
300 East Geneseo Street, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Brand New Apartment in Old Town Lafayette - Property Id: 262056 Great Location Brand new apartment with brand new appliances is a 1-5 minute walk from restaurants, shops and pubs in downtown Lafayette; right next door to Odd 13.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Aster Lane
2017 Aster Ln, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3308 sqft
2017 Aster Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Lafayette 4 Bedroom Home - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Lafayette with tons of light. The home boasts a MAIN FLOOR MASTER on the back side of the home which opens to a covered patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13660 Via Varra
13660 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
Incredible PRICE! Spacious, new apartment with amazing layout and property. Hardwood floors, carpet, in-unit W&D, new appliances, and much more! Option to renew is available right away.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
338 Pheasant Run
338 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1056 sqft
338 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath townhome in Hunter's Ridge! - Newly updated townhome in Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property has lots of natural light and an open layout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1041 Lincoln Avenue
1041 Lincoln Avenue, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2549 sqft
1041 Lincoln Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, charming 3 bed/3 bath Victorian home in Old Town Louisville - Available 8/1! - Come check out this gorgeous, historic 3 bedroom + den, 3 bathroom Victorian home in Old Town Louisville today!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1375 Golden Eagle Way
1375 Golden Eagle Way, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3432 sqft
1375 Golden Eagle Way Available 09/01/20 Modern North End Louisville Home - Available September 1st! - This contemporary, light-filled home is the perfect fit for a couple or young family looking to explore the town of Louisville and all it has to

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Red Leaf
1 Unit Available
13437 King Lake Trail
13437 King Lake Trail, Broomfield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3050 sqft
Executive home for rent in Redleaf with open floor plan great for entertaining with low maintenance yard - Executive home with lots of upgrades for rent in Redleaf.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
794 W. Cleveland Circle
794 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1180 sqft
794 W. Cleveland Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA Townhome Lafayette - This lovely 4-level, 2 bedroom/1.75 bathroom Town Home located near small town on S. Public Road in Lafayette.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Erie, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Erie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsErie 3 BedroomsErie Apartments with BalconyErie Apartments with Garage
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsErie Apartments with ParkingErie Apartments with Pool
Erie Apartments with Washer-DryerErie Cheap PlacesErie Dog Friendly ApartmentsErie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College