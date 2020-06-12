/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
216 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Erie, CO
1 Unit Available
1115 Zodo Avenue
1115 Zodo Avenue, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
3398 sqft
1115 Zodo Avenue Erie, CO 80516 - Beautiful real hardwood flrs throughout main level & stairs of this 3 bed/3 bath home in the desirable Estates at Erie Commons. Gourmet kitchen w/ extended cabinetry, stainless appliances, & huge granite island.
1 Unit Available
194 Starlight Circle
194 Starlight Circle, Erie, CO
194 Starlight Circle Available 08/01/20 Sharp 4 bed/3 bath newly built home in Erie, Available May 1! - This home is very new! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and granite counter tops with a large island.
1 Unit Available
1380 Reliance Pl
1380 Reliance Place, Erie, CO
1380 Reliance Pl Available 07/01/20 Large 4 bed 4.5 bath home in Vista Pointe - Stunning 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home in Vista Pointe neighborhood. Main floor features a study/office with its own private bath and formal living and dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
399 Woodson Dr
399 Woodson Drive, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Beautifully updated home in desirable Erie! Walking distance to schools, rec center, library, park! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 3/4baths AND another half bath features updates throughout.
1 Unit Available
205 Equinox Cir
205 Equinox Circle, Erie, CO
Beautiful Richmond Ranch Style home within walking distance to Erie Elementary, Middle and High Schools. 4 bedroom, 3 bath with office. Master bedroom, 2nd & 3rd bedroom, office and large laundry room(hook-ups only) located on the first floor.
1 Unit Available
31 Jordan Ln
31 Jordan Lane, Erie, CO
Beautiful Erie home. 3,222 finished sq ft and 1,446 unfinished sq ft basement. From the front porch, enter into the OPEN CONCEPT formal living room and dining room with high ceilings, solid flooring, and faux blinds with drapery accent.
1 Unit Available
174 Maxwell Circle
174 Maxwell Circle, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3344 sqft
174 Maxwell Circle Available 06/08/20 Gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA Erie Home with Mountain Views! - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home is nestled in the center of a cul-de-sac that backs up to an amazing green belt.
1 Unit Available
1838 Wilson Circle
1838 Wilson Circle, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1946 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Erie Community - Property Id: 176838 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176838 Property Id 176838 (RLNE5645737)
Results within 1 mile of Erie
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3502 Harvard Pl
3502 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
3910 sqft
Available 07/23/20 House for Rent in Broomfield - Property Id: 170670 Ranch floor plan with finished basement. This beautiful home located in Anthem Highlands and everything you need is on the main level .
1 Unit Available
3942 County Road 1.5
3942 County Road 1.5, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4738 sqft
3942 County Road 1.5 Erie, CO - Beautiful home located just outside of Old Town Erie. 4738 sq ft home with open floor plan. Kitchen opens into great room and dining room with 2 fireplaces. Tile and wood floors. Formal living room/carpet.
1 Unit Available
705 East Baseline Rd #B
705 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1312 sqft
705 East Baseline Rd #B Available 06/29/20 - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath A-frame style duplex, w/d hookups, off-street parking, shared patio, no pets. (RLNE4985760)
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
2334 W 164th Place
2334 West 164th Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1686 sqft
2334 W 164th Place Available 07/08/20 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Paired Home (Northpark) - Look no further! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA paired home has an open floor plan and mountain views.
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3412 Harvard Pl
3412 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
Do not miss out on this gorgeous and newer 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the new Anthem neighborhood in Broomfield.
1 Unit Available
756 Gateway Circle
756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Erie
Verified
$
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified
Northeast Westminster
18 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1408 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified
North Washington
33 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified
$
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified
$
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1067 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1382 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
Northeast Westminster
18 Units Available
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,531
1412 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Verified
10 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
14567 Federal Boulevard
14567 Federal Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2384 sqft
Very spacious ranch style house with a large open living space and vaulted ceilings throughout. Unfinished basement doubles the square footage in an already huge lot. 4 car attached garage. Horse barn behind the house for horse lovers negotiable.
North Washington
1 Unit Available
16201 Highway 7
16201 Highway 7, Adams County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1632 sqft
Brighton House with a Barn and Outbuilding Available for Rent - 16201 Highway 7, Brighton, CO is a single family home that contains 1,632 sq ft and was built in 1970.
