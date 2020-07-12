277 Apartments for rent in Erie, CO with parking
1 of 23
1 of 27
1 of 5
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 62
1 of 26
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 59
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 34
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 22
"I am proud to be a resident of Erie. This is where I trained for the Olympics. And because of the good roads and trails in Erie, they helped me prepare for the [Beijing] Olympic Games."- Olympic Gold Medalist and Erie Resident Constantina Tomescu-Dita
A mysterious transformation takes place when you move to Erie: suddenly, you want to be outside. The mountains beckon, the hiking trails call you, and you are driven to experience the town's brand new, 250-meter velodrome -- one of just two dozen nationwide. At first, it may seem that a Stepford Wives-style fitness plot is afoot, but soon you'll be too full of fresh air to worry about it. Just try to stay inside after moving to a place where the sun shines 300 days a year.
Having trouble with Craigslist Erie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Erie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.