277 Apartments for rent in Erie, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Erie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >

1759 Phillips Court
1759 Phillips Court, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2300 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Erie - Property Id: 64838 Two story house on a cul-de-sac by Country Woods Park in Erie available for rent 8/15.

1134 Eichorn Drive
1134 Eichorn Drive, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2654 sqft
Amazing Home in Erie for Lease! 4 Bedrooms on One Floor! - This has all the bells and whistles you expect in this well planned, upscale community. The neighborhood exteriors have a craftsman feel.

397 Smith Cir
397 Smith Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1241 sqft
Come see this fabulous 2BD, 3BA townhome in the coveted area of Grandview Estates. Large living room with newer carpet and fresh paint.
756 Gateway Circle
756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,445
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,298
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,374
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,367
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1293 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1773 sqft
You’ll find everything you’re looking for in this newly-built townhome style community at Baseline Village! This beautiful, pet-friendly residential community of 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans is close to Boulder, Denver and everything in between, and
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.

2566 East 142nd Pl
2566 East 142nd Place, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2374 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 car ranch in desirable Fallbrook Farms neighborhood. High ceilings and hardwood floors welcome you as you enter the home. The open floor plan features a fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the family room.

300 E Geneseo St
300 East Geneseo Street, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Old Town Historic Miner's House w/ 1 car garage - Property Id: 86498 Great Location 2 bedroom + Study Lease: 12-18 month options House is a 1-5 minute walk from restaurants, shops and pubs in downtown Lafayette; next door to

9993 Carbon Road
9993 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an
City Guide for Erie, CO

"I am proud to be a resident of Erie. This is where I trained for the Olympics. And because of the good roads and trails in Erie, they helped me prepare for the [Beijing] Olympic Games."- Olympic Gold Medalist and Erie Resident Constantina Tomescu-Dita

A mysterious transformation takes place when you move to Erie: suddenly, you want to be outside. The mountains beckon, the hiking trails call you, and you are driven to experience the town's brand new, 250-meter velodrome -- one of just two dozen nationwide. At first, it may seem that a Stepford Wives-style fitness plot is afoot, but soon you'll be too full of fresh air to worry about it. Just try to stay inside after moving to a place where the sun shines 300 days a year.

Having trouble with Craigslist Erie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Erie, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Erie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

