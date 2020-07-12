277 Apartments for rent in Erie, CO with parking

"I am proud to be a resident of Erie. This is where I trained for the Olympics. And because of the good roads and trails in Erie, they helped me prepare for the [Beijing] Olympic Games."- Olympic Gold Medalist and Erie Resident Constantina Tomescu-Dita

A mysterious transformation takes place when you move to Erie: suddenly, you want to be outside. The mountains beckon, the hiking trails call you, and you are driven to experience the town's brand new, 250-meter velodrome -- one of just two dozen nationwide. At first, it may seem that a Stepford Wives-style fitness plot is afoot, but soon you'll be too full of fresh air to worry about it. Just try to stay inside after moving to a place where the sun shines 300 days a year.

Having trouble with Craigslist Erie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more