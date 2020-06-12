/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
141 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Erie, CO
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2855 Blue Sky Cir 3-105
2855 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1156 sqft
Unit 3-105 Available 06/22/20 Luxury 1st Floor Condo - Property Id: 108842 Available 6/22/2020 Beautiful condominium! Two bedroom/two bathroom with one car garage. Spacious master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207
1435 Blue Sky Way, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207 Available 08/01/20 Lovely, Vista Ridge 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo - Live in luxury at a price you can afford! Upgraded with granite countertops, freshly painted, new carpets, stainless steel appliances, 2 sunk-in tubs, walk
Results within 1 mile of Erie
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
16457 Aliante Dr
16457 Aliante Drive, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1554 sqft
Immaculate 2+Bedroom in 55+ Community-Anthem Ranch - Property Id: 270032 16457 Aliante Dr. 1554 Square foot 2+ Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Anthem Ranch 55+ Del Webb Community. Desirable Arapahoe Model with Open Floor Plan.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
397 Smith Cir
397 Smith Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1241 sqft
Come see this fabulous 2BD, 3BA townhome in the coveted area of Grandview Estates. Large living room with newer carpet and fresh paint.
Results within 5 miles of Erie
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
19 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1155 sqft
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Washington
33 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1039 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northeast Westminster
18 Units Available
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
37 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1059 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
89 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1067 sqft
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1244 James Cir Unit 5
1244 James Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1910 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom/3 bath condo is available Aug 1st. Beautifully updated condo, new carpet, Stainless kitchen appliances, laminate wood flooring in living room, W/D included, detached garage and small porch area.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
115 Pheasant Run
115 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1056 sqft
Beautiful, Quiet 2 BED/2 BATH Tri-level Townhome in Hunter's Ridge! Available Now! - Beautiful tri-level townhome in the desired Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is move in ready! This property has lots of natural light
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1805 Whitefeather Drive
1805 Whitefeather Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1830 sqft
1805 Whitefeather Drive Available 06/15/20 2 BED/2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IN SUMMER HAWK IN FOX MEADOW AVAILABLE JUNE 15! - Immaculate low-maintenance ranch style home in East Longmont.
