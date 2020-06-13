Apartment List
/
CO
/
erie
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

259 Apartments for rent in Erie, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
2800 Blue Sky Cir
2800 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely, Blue Sky at Vista Ridge 2 bedroom condo on the 2nd floor provides awesome mountain views from both balconies! It is located on the west side of the community conveniently across from the clubhouse, pool, workout facility and mail boxes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1115 Zodo Avenue
1115 Zodo Avenue, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
3398 sqft
1115 Zodo Avenue Erie, CO 80516 - Beautiful real hardwood flrs throughout main level & stairs of this 3 bed/3 bath home in the desirable Estates at Erie Commons. Gourmet kitchen w/ extended cabinetry, stainless appliances, & huge granite island.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1380 Reliance Pl
1380 Reliance Place, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3779 sqft
1380 Reliance Pl Available 07/01/20 Large 4 bed 4.5 bath home in Vista Pointe - Stunning 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home in Vista Pointe neighborhood. Main floor features a study/office with its own private bath and formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207
1435 Blue Sky Way, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207 Available 08/01/20 Lovely, Vista Ridge 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo - Live in luxury at a price you can afford! Upgraded with granite countertops, freshly painted, new carpets, stainless steel appliances, 2 sunk-in tubs, walk

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
399 Woodson Dr
399 Woodson Drive, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Beautifully updated home in desirable Erie! Walking distance to schools, rec center, library, park! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 3/4baths AND another half bath features updates throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
31 Jordan Ln
31 Jordan Lane, Erie, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3222 sqft
Beautiful Erie home. 3,222 finished sq ft and 1,446 unfinished sq ft basement. From the front porch, enter into the OPEN CONCEPT formal living room and dining room with high ceilings, solid flooring, and faux blinds with drapery accent.
Results within 1 mile of Erie

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
756 Gateway Circle
756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3942 County Road 1.5
3942 County Road 1.5, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4738 sqft
3942 County Road 1.5 Erie, CO - Beautiful home located just outside of Old Town Erie. 4738 sq ft home with open floor plan. Kitchen opens into great room and dining room with 2 fireplaces. Tile and wood floors. Formal living room/carpet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 East Baseline Rd #B
705 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1312 sqft
705 East Baseline Rd #B Available 06/29/20 - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath A-frame style duplex, w/d hookups, off-street parking, shared patio, no pets. (RLNE4985760)

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
2334 W 164th Place
2334 West 164th Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1686 sqft
2334 W 164th Place Available 07/08/20 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Paired Home (Northpark) - Look no further! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA paired home has an open floor plan and mountain views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3412 Harvard Pl
3412 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3435 sqft
Do not miss out on this gorgeous and newer 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the new Anthem neighborhood in Broomfield.
Results within 5 miles of Erie
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Northeast Westminster
19 Units Available
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,353
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Washington
33 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
18 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,397
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Westminster
18 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,346
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Erie, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Erie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsErie 3 BedroomsErie Apartments with BalconyErie Apartments with Garage
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsErie Apartments with ParkingErie Apartments with Pool
Erie Apartments with Washer-DryerErie Cheap PlacesErie Dog Friendly ApartmentsErie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College