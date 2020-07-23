Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:32 AM

117 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Erie, CO

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Erie offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibil... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
841 Sandstone Circle
841 Sandstone Circle, Erie, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,650
841 Sandstone Circle Available 08/01/20 Spacious Private In-Law Suite - This extremely spacious in-law suite attached to the owner's home has its own garage and private entrance.
Results within 5 miles of Erie
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
19 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
728 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
21 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
735 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
29 Units Available
North Washington
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
703 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
19 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
821 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
756 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
17 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
24 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
853 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
54 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
21 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
758 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
5 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,359
710 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
7 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,699
728 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
10 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
756 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
671 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
50 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,562
752 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
300 E Geneseo St Unit B
300 East Geneseo Street, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
New Dwelling; Old Town Lafayette w/ 1 car Garage - Property Id: 262056 Great Location Brand new apartment with brand new appliances is a 1-5 minute walk from restaurants, shops and pubs in downtown Lafayette; right next door to Odd 13 Brewery.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F
1855 Icarus Drive, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
728 sqft
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F Available 08/01/20 PERFECT 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH APARTMENT IN LAFAYETTE! - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a wonderful Lafayette location! There is an assigned parking space conveniently adjacent to the unit.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6638 Catalpa Circle
6638 Catalpa Circle, Frederick, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
844 sqft
6638 Catalpa Circle Available 08/01/20 Brand New Apartment in House. Full Kitchen and Entrance with Private Key! - BRAND NEW 844 sf apartement in the basement of a home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
109 B W Simpson
109 W Simpson St, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
- Basement Unit of duplex. 1 bedroom 1 bath, street parking, no pets. (RLNE3300308)

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5116 Dvorak Cir
5116 Dvorak Circle, Frederick, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
824 sqft
This studio apartment is located in the basement of a single family home. All utilities included and street parking on North side. It has it's own private entry on the North side of the house including a small fenced area.
Results within 10 miles of Erie
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
13 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,577
763 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
19 Units Available
Interlocken
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
828 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
City Guide for Erie, CO

"I am proud to be a resident of Erie. This is where I trained for the Olympics. And because of the good roads and trails in Erie, they helped me prepare for the [Beijing] Olympic Games."- Olympic Gold Medalist and Erie Resident Constantina Tomescu-Dita

A mysterious transformation takes place when you move to Erie: suddenly, you want to be outside. The mountains beckon, the hiking trails call you, and you are driven to experience the town's brand new, 250-meter velodrome -- one of just two dozen nationwide. At first, it may seem that a Stepford Wives-style fitness plot is afoot, but soon you'll be too full of fresh air to worry about it. Just try to stay inside after moving to a place where the sun shines 300 days a year.

Having trouble with Craigslist Erie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Erie, CO

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Erie offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Erie, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

