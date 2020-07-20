Towne Square Lofts

Amenities

15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 Available 09/15/19 Fresh, Spacious, and Affordable 2 bed Condo for Rent! - Located near I-70 / Chambers Road / Pena Blvd airport exchange, this condo is conveniently located and ready for move-in! Easy access to light rail, shopping (Safeway, Wal-Mart Super Center, Best Buy), restaurants and Anschutz Medical complex. A modern, secure, gated building with reserved (and secure) covered parking is a quick elevator ride (or stairs!) down large, well lit common area hallways to your future home.



Amenities include: secure building entrance, secure garage w/ assigned parking space, elevator and hot tub. Adjacent to large park, walking trails & lake. Conveniently located just north of I-70 & Chambers, close to Downtown & Airport. Immediate area has food, shopping & entertainment outside front door. 3rd floor unit with elevator access. Balcony has access from family room & master bedroom and is plumbed for a gas grill. Washer & dryer included. Large master suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan & balcony access. Custom stamped concrete flooring in bathroom!



Rent: $1495

Utilities: $50 flat fee for water, sewer, trash. Resident pays energy

Deposit: $1495



Application: $45



Come out and see this spectacular unit!



Text Ryan @ 502-599-5673 for more information, or to set up a showing!



No Pets Allowed



