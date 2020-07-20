All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

Towne Square Lofts

15475 Andrews Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15475 Andrews Dr, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315 Available 09/15/19 Fresh, Spacious, and Affordable 2 bed Condo for Rent! - Located near I-70 / Chambers Road / Pena Blvd airport exchange, this condo is conveniently located and ready for move-in! Easy access to light rail, shopping (Safeway, Wal-Mart Super Center, Best Buy), restaurants and Anschutz Medical complex. A modern, secure, gated building with reserved (and secure) covered parking is a quick elevator ride (or stairs!) down large, well lit common area hallways to your future home.

Amenities include: secure building entrance, secure garage w/ assigned parking space, elevator and hot tub. Adjacent to large park, walking trails & lake. Conveniently located just north of I-70 & Chambers, close to Downtown & Airport. Immediate area has food, shopping & entertainment outside front door. 3rd floor unit with elevator access. Balcony has access from family room & master bedroom and is plumbed for a gas grill. Washer & dryer included. Large master suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan & balcony access. Custom stamped concrete flooring in bathroom!

Rent: $1495
Utilities: $50 flat fee for water, sewer, trash. Resident pays energy
Deposit: $1495

Application: $45

Come out and see this spectacular unit!

Text Ryan @ 502-599-5673 for more information, or to set up a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5102039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Towne Square Lofts have any available units?
Towne Square Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Towne Square Lofts have?
Some of Towne Square Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Towne Square Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Towne Square Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Towne Square Lofts pet-friendly?
No, Towne Square Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Towne Square Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Towne Square Lofts offers parking.
Does Towne Square Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Towne Square Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Towne Square Lofts have a pool?
No, Towne Square Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Towne Square Lofts have accessible units?
No, Towne Square Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Towne Square Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Towne Square Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
