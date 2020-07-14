All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Tamarac Village Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Tamarac Village Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Tamarac Village Apartments

3300 S Tamarac Dr · (513) 327-2740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-214 · Avail. Aug 10

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit C-312 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit K-309 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

See 27+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-111 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit B-203 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit I-201 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tamarac Village Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
game room
internet access
playground
pool table
racquetball court
volleyball court
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it. The kitchen in your new studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home offers modern cabinetry and a full appliance package, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal.

When you make your way out into the community, you’ll find amenities at every turn, like three swimming pools with sundecks. If you’re looking to entertain friends and family, the community clubhouse has ample space and a host of amenities, including a billiards table, TVs, and several lounge areas. And for the pets, the onsite dog park offers plenty of space for your four-legged friends to run and play.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38 Per Applicant
Deposit: Credit Based
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: Aggressive Breeds, 100 lbs combined limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot: $10, Assigned Covered Carport: $40.
Storage Details: Storage Units: $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tamarac Village Apartments have any available units?
Tamarac Village Apartments has 40 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Tamarac Village Apartments have?
Some of Tamarac Village Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tamarac Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tamarac Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tamarac Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tamarac Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tamarac Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tamarac Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Tamarac Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tamarac Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tamarac Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tamarac Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Tamarac Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tamarac Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tamarac Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tamarac Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Tamarac Village Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity