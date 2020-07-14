Tamarac Village Apartments

Amenities
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it. The kitchen in your new studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home offers modern cabinetry and a full appliance package, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal.
When you make your way out into the community, you’ll find amenities at every turn, like three swimming pools with sundecks. If you’re looking to entertain friends and family, the community clubhouse has ample space and a host of amenities, including a billiards table, TVs, and several lounge areas. And for the pets, the onsite dog park offers plenty of space for your four-legged friends to run and play.