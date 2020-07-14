3609 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO 80216 River North Art District
Studio
Unit 312 · Avail. now
$1,315
Studio · 1 Bath · 429 sqft
Unit 314 · Avail. Jul 23
$1,315
Studio · 1 Bath · 429 sqft
Unit 412 · Avail. Sep 6
$1,315
Studio · 1 Bath · 429 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from RiDE.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $250 to $450 (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $39 to $69/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact us to find out more about our pet policy.