All apartments in Denver
Find more places like RiDE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
RiDE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

RiDE

3609 Wynkoop Street · (833) 892-0267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free on Select Studios; 24 Hour Look and Lease for Studios on Special: Waived App Fee & Amenity Fee
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
River North Art District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3609 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO 80216
River North Art District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 429 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 429 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 429 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from RiDE.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
We're here to help you find your new home. You can apply online 24/7, schedule a video tour with one of our sales associates, or visit the property in person via self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact us for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $250 to $450 (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $39 to $69/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact us to find out more about our pet policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does RiDE have any available units?
RiDE has 15 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does RiDE have?
Some of RiDE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is RiDE currently offering any rent specials?
RiDE is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free on Select Studios; 24 Hour Look and Lease for Studios on Special: Waived App Fee & Amenity Fee
Is RiDE pet-friendly?
Yes, RiDE is pet friendly.
Does RiDE offer parking?
Yes, RiDE offers parking.
Does RiDE have units with washers and dryers?
No, RiDE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does RiDE have a pool?
No, RiDE does not have a pool.
Does RiDE have accessible units?
No, RiDE does not have accessible units.
Does RiDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, RiDE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in RiDE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity