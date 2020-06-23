All apartments in Denver
Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo

2311 South Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

2311 South Race Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
community garden
gym
parking
Quiet updated Condo oriented like a townhome with a front and rear entrance/porches. Top floor (2nd story) rear corner unit with lots of light, and windows with blackout curtains positioned for views/privacy from neighbors. Renovated kitchen/bath with oil rubbed bronze hardware, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Across from community garden and flanked on two sides by the 125-acre University of Denver private college campus with lots of walking paths, water features, and gardens. Located on the southwest corner of DUs campus with the Ritchie Athletic Center, soccer stadium, Magnus basketball/hockey arena, Harvard Gulch Park/Golf, Porter Hospital, Safeway grocery, and retail/food/coffee/banks/restaurant strips within 1/2 mile. Less than 1,500 feet from Pioneer rooftop bar, Newman Center for performing arts, parks, classes, bookstore, gas stations, and convenience. The front and rear doors have glass door/windows for extra light and building is situated in a quiet neighborhood with downstairs laundry and 2 reserved street parking permits.

(RLNE5619292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo have any available units?
Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo have?
Some of Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo currently offering any rent specials?
Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo pet-friendly?
No, Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo offer parking?
Yes, Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo offers parking.
Does Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo have a pool?
No, Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo does not have a pool.
Does Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo have accessible units?
No, Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo does not have accessible units.
Does Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo has units with dishwashers.

