Platte Park/DU/Rosedale Condo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court community garden gym parking

Quiet updated Condo oriented like a townhome with a front and rear entrance/porches. Top floor (2nd story) rear corner unit with lots of light, and windows with blackout curtains positioned for views/privacy from neighbors. Renovated kitchen/bath with oil rubbed bronze hardware, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Across from community garden and flanked on two sides by the 125-acre University of Denver private college campus with lots of walking paths, water features, and gardens. Located on the southwest corner of DUs campus with the Ritchie Athletic Center, soccer stadium, Magnus basketball/hockey arena, Harvard Gulch Park/Golf, Porter Hospital, Safeway grocery, and retail/food/coffee/banks/restaurant strips within 1/2 mile. Less than 1,500 feet from Pioneer rooftop bar, Newman Center for performing arts, parks, classes, bookstore, gas stations, and convenience. The front and rear doors have glass door/windows for extra light and building is situated in a quiet neighborhood with downstairs laundry and 2 reserved street parking permits.



(RLNE5619292)