All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Park Avenue West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Park Avenue West
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Park Avenue West

827 Park Ave W · (833) 575-7284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1,000 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT: When you apply & move-in to one of our newly renovated apartment homes by July 18th!* *Some income & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details. Offer valid on 80% apartment homes only until 7/18/2020.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

827 Park Ave W, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Avenue West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
accessible
elevator
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
NEW COMMUNITY UPDATES COMING SOON - APARTMENT UPGRADES COMPLETE! Park Avenue West Apartments offers affordable one & two bedroom apartment homes with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, plus all the benefits and conveniences of living in downtown Denver. Take a stroll around the historic LoDo neighborhood, shop and dine on the 16th Street Mall, see a live performance or catch a baseball game at Coors Field. Park Avenue West's location, combined with its distinctive individual floor plans, professional management team and great amenities like in-home washers & dryers, private balconies & one included underground parking garage space, all make Park Avenue West the perfect place to call home. NOTE: Some of the images shown are for demonstration purposes only & may not be an exact representation of the product. *Park Avenue West participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $24 Per Applicant
Deposit: $331 - $500 Per Household
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet/due at time of move-in ($150 refundable)
limit: 2 pets per household.
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: One heated, underground parking garage space included. Additional space available for $100 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Avenue West have any available units?
Park Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Avenue West have?
Some of Park Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
Park Avenue West is offering the following rent specials: $1,000 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT: When you apply & move-in to one of our newly renovated apartment homes by July 18th!* *Some income & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details. Offer valid on 80% apartment homes only until 7/18/2020.
Is Park Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does Park Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, Park Avenue West offers parking.
Does Park Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Avenue West have a pool?
No, Park Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does Park Avenue West have accessible units?
Yes, Park Avenue West has accessible units.
Does Park Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Avenue West has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Park Avenue West?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity