Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access accessible elevator cc payments clubhouse e-payments

NEW COMMUNITY UPDATES COMING SOON - APARTMENT UPGRADES COMPLETE! Park Avenue West Apartments offers affordable one & two bedroom apartment homes with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, plus all the benefits and conveniences of living in downtown Denver. Take a stroll around the historic LoDo neighborhood, shop and dine on the 16th Street Mall, see a live performance or catch a baseball game at Coors Field. Park Avenue West's location, combined with its distinctive individual floor plans, professional management team and great amenities like in-home washers & dryers, private balconies & one included underground parking garage space, all make Park Avenue West the perfect place to call home. NOTE: Some of the images shown are for demonstration purposes only & may not be an exact representation of the product. *Park Avenue West participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.