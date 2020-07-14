Park Avenue West

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $24 Per Applicant
Deposit: $331 - $500 Per Household
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet/due at time of move-in ($150 refundable)
limit: 2 pets per household.
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: One heated, underground parking garage space included. Additional space available for $100 per month.