wash park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
107 Apartments for rent in Wash Park, Denver, CO
Last updated June 12 at 02:08pm
2 Units Available
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In one of Denver's most historic areas, just blocks from Wash Park. Interiors feature in-unit laundry, designer kitchens and spacious closets. Garage parking, a gym and a rooftop patio are a few of the amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
400 S Lafayette St
400 South Lafayette Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bed, 1 bath condo in sought after Park Lafayette Condos is one block from Washington Park! You'll enjoy this spacious condo located on the 11th floor with amazing views from your balcony! Living room, dining area and kitchen with
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1011 S Vine St
1011 South Vine Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Available July 1st!! Amazing location 5 blocks from Wash Park and only 1 block from Old South Gaylord. Easy access to Cherry Creek, 5 minutes to University of Denver and about 15 minutes to downtown Denver.
Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
1457 S Franklin Street
1457 South Franklin Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Neat 3 + 2 bedrooms, 2 bath bungalow located 2 blocks south of Wash Park. Wood floors in living room, tile counter-tops in kitchen, all kitchen appliances, nice fenced back yard and a 1 car detached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
957 S. Gaylord Street
957 South Gaylord Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
2413 sqft
957 S. Gaylord Street Available 08/01/20 Incredible Wash Park Home - Charming bungalow in Washington Park. A sunny enclosed front porch greets you. Inside has been completely updated while maintaining much of the original architectural detail.
Results within 1 mile of Wash Park
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
81 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,092
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated studio, 1-2 bedroom apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, new flooring and paint, and air conditioning. Common courtyard with seating and grill. Located within walking distance to several stores, cafes and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
55 Units Available
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,675
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,206
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
17 Units Available
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
21 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,410
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Cordova Apartments in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,040
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
835 sqft
Come home to this luxurious apartment community distinguished by a premier location offering all the conveniences of city living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
15 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,185
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,449
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
43 Units Available
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1156 sqft
Stylish apartments with USB outlets and roller shades. Access to conference rooms, a coffee bar and four-season pool. By the University of Denver, University of Denver light rail station and Denver Tech Center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
26 Units Available
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,175
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1400 sqft
Luxury high-rise homes in the Quality Hill District offer amenities like bath tubs and fireplaces, with one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Live right in the middle of the action of downtown Denver!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1228 sqft
Modern apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Denver. Community has resident lounge and coffee bar. Units feature full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and luxurious wood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1248 sqft
Luxury homes with gorgeous views. Enjoy an on-site cafe, gym and rooftop pool. A stone's throw from the University Light Rail Station. Easy access to I-25. Near the University of Denver and Observatory Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,148
490 sqft
Recently renovated units have garbage disposals, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residence includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, and on-site laundry. Highly walkable area with plenty of restaurants and retail stores.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Stanley
929 Marion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,101
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,186
490 sqft
Designer touches like faux wood blinds, crown molding, and granite countertops. Bike storage and off-street parking available. Just blocks from Cheesman Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
974 sqft
High-end apartment complex offers luxury apartments and beautiful grounds in historic Speer. Close to Washington Park and Cherry Creek. Enjoy mountain views from your balcony. Property boasts huge game room, pool, media room, coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
58 Units Available
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1127 sqft
The Henry is painted into the northern corner of one of Denver’s most stylish and eclectic neighborhoods: Platt Park. Tree lined streets that lead to verdant parks and playfields. And with the funky charm of S. Pearl St.
Last updated July 10 at 11:05am
4 Units Available
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
981 sqft
Located in the Governor's Park/Capitol Hill neighborhood. Units include floor-to-ceiling windows, one to two full bathrooms, ENERGY STAR appliances and Nest thermostats. Tenants have access to community garden, parking, and bike storage.
