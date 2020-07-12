/
/
/
university
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
509 Apartments for rent in University, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
20 Units Available
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1248 sqft
Luxury homes with gorgeous views. Enjoy an on-site cafe, gym and rooftop pool. A stone's throw from the University Light Rail Station. Easy access to I-25. Near the University of Denver and Observatory Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:30am
6 Units Available
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
936 sqft
Recently renovated community near the University of Denver. Open-concept interiors with luxury finishes. On-site pool with cabanas, grilling areas and an outdoor TV. Balconies and walk-in closets provided.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable and private living in the heart of the University of Denver community. Smoke-free and pet-friendly units with on-site laundry facilities and extra storage available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
485 sqft
Situated close to the Denver University campus and walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Charming community with peaceful courtyard. On-site laundry and parking. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
Low-maintenance apartments on a tree-lined street, not far from Denver University and the Harvard Gulch Trail. Garbage disposal and air conditioning. On-site laundry, internet access and parking.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Concord
2459 S York St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
485 sqft
Centrally located apartment block, just minutes from the University of Denver's campus. Modern rooms have air conditioning, ovens and refrigerators. On-site laundry, courtyard and internet access. Cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
630 sqft
Well-equipped living spaces close to Denver University and DeBoer Park. Ovens, refrigerators and air conditioning in rooms. Laundry facilities and parking lot located on-site. Cats and dogs allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2336 South Downing Street
2336 South Downing Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2336 South Downing Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - AMAZING freshly updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home near Porter Hospital, and the University of Denver.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1969 S Williams Street
1969 South Williams Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1374 sqft
Cozy Home near DU - Cute house with one bedroom on the main level, plus a second bedroom in the partly finished basement; One bathroom; Totally remodeled kitchen; One-car garage; Yard; No pets, please; Newer furnace and paint No Pets
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
2604 S Gaylord St
2604 South Gaylord Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1498 sqft
You will fall in love with this beautifully remodeled home as soon as you walk in! With gorgeous wood floors throughout and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms no detail was missed. 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom located on main floor.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:04pm
1 Unit Available
2175 S Humboldt St
2175 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1830 sqft
Wonderful 1800 sq. ft 2 bedroom Denver home with full finished basement and non-conforming 3rd room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2431 S Williams St
2431 South Williams Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
779 sqft
UPDATED 2 BED 1 BATH,GREAT KITCHEN WITH HUGE DINING AREA,DETACHED ONE CAR GARAGE. WINDOW A/C UNITS IN BEDROOMS AND LIVING AREA, WASHER AND DRYER IN HOME. PETS NEGOTIABLE. GREAT LOCATION NEAR DU,CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND DINING.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2626 S Franklin St
2626 South Franklin Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1200 sqft
Two story house for rent available in University of Denver neighborhood. Can comfortably house 2, 3, or 4 persons. Lease terms flexible, but prefer 12 months or longer-term.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
2515 S Humboldt
2515 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
Available is this remodeled duplex, front unit, has a ton of natural light, a great layout, newer kitchen, hardwood floors and carpet, newer kitchen, washer dryer, d/w, shared yard, and private 1 car garage. Front and back door.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2440 S Williams St
2440 South Williams Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1756 sqft
This three bedroom townhome is located in the University Neighborhood. It has laundry in the unit, a fenced in yard, and detached two-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of University
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
81 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
56 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,607
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,096
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
43 Units Available
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1156 sqft
Stylish apartments with USB outlets and roller shades. Access to conference rooms, a coffee bar and four-season pool. By the University of Denver, University of Denver light rail station and Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
58 Units Available
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1127 sqft
The Henry is painted into the northern corner of one of Denver’s most stylish and eclectic neighborhoods: Platt Park. Tree lined streets that lead to verdant parks and playfields. And with the funky charm of S. Pearl St.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,021
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and on-site laundry. On-site amenities include a coffee bar and courtyard with a pleasant sitting area. Convenient location near I-25 ramp and Prairie Park.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:10am
4 Units Available
Logan Collection
999 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1255 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Logan Collection in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:32am
3 Units Available
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,014
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
874 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer flooring and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a barbecue area and courtyard on-site. Pet-friendly. Near the Englewood light rail station for convenient transportation. Close to Craig Hospital.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COColumbine, COCherry Creek, CO