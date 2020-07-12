/
city park
537 Apartments for rent in City Park, Denver, CO
33 Units Available
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,490
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1070 sqft
Sleek apartments come with a fireplace and granite counters. Tons of community amenities, including a game room, yoga center and Google Fiber. Near the Bluebird Theater, Denver Museum of Nature and Science and great restaurants.
5 Units Available
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,263
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
780 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer kitchens and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include bike storage, a gym and shuffleboard. Relax on the rooftop terrace or try one of the many nearby eateries in your free time.
3 Units Available
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,242
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
840 sqft
Every unit furnished with updated GE appliances and maple cabinetry. Near destinations such as the Museum of Nature and Science, the Sprouts Farmer's Market, and the Denver Zoo. Near the #20 RTD Bus Stop for easy access to the city and surrounding areas.
3 Units Available
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,243
379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
606 sqft
Newly revamped homes in a charming brick building, featuring designer floors, high ceilings and granite countertops in kitchens. Residents have access to on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services. Ten minutes from City Park.
1 Unit Available
1650 Fillmore Street
1650 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1043 sqft
Luxury at the Denver Pinnacle! http://www.pinnaclecps.com. Originally 1BD converted to a studio for an awesome loft experience! Breathtaking view from the window stretching across the entire wall, a nexperience you'd normally only get at a penthouse.
1 Unit Available
1590 Harrison St
1590 Harrison Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
720 sqft
Come enjoy this gorgeous newly-renovated, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home! This one bedroom apartment features a beautiful rustic yet modern ambiance, custom-built barn doors, new bathroom with a spa-like feel, large living room, a modern
267 Units Available
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
9 Units Available
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
651 sqft
Parks, restaurants, and bars nearby. Each modern residence features a high-end, modern kitchen and ample storage, while on-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry, elevator, and parking. Pets are welcome, too!
26 Units Available
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,576
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,431
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,968
1130 sqft
Soaring ceilings with expansive windows. Quartz countertops and plank flooring. Two-story fitness center. Just blocks from shopping/dining like Trader Joe's, Swing Thai and Snooze.
20 Units Available
The York on City Park
1781 York St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,261
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1166 sqft
Situated across from City Park and close to Interstate 70. Apartments feature Shaker-style cabinets, designer lighting and wood-style floors. Outdoor kitchen, indoor lounge and conservatory sunroom for residents' enjoyment. Free newspaper pick-up and package acceptance.
24 Units Available
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,499
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,707
1125 sqft
Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile backsplashes for gourmet kitchens. Well-equipped fitness room with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and dedicated spaces for spinning and yoga. Charging stations for electric vehicles. Steps from Denver Botanic Gardens.
13 Units Available
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,125
255 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
455 sqft
Welcome home to the Economist. This newly constructed building is chock full of incredible amenities in Denvers Uptown neighborhood. Think: in-unit laundry, the latest appliance fixtures, and even a rooftop deck.
6 Units Available
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,457
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1237 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of public transit and many eateries. Units with upgraded finishes and sleek kitchen design. Controlled access community with resident lounge, business center, fitness center, and a complimentary coffee station.
151 Units Available
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,266
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1302 sqft
HEART OF UPTOWN Located in the heart of uptown, when you call Park 17 home, you've just made the best of the city your front yard.
4 Units Available
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St, Denver, CO
Studio
$949
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
372 sqft
If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment youll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments.
4 Units Available
Aperture
1777 Williams St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,015
259 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Aperture is a celebration -- of still photography, of motion picture photography, of cameras, film, life and memories. And around here, every shot is a keeper.\n\nChoose from a studio or one bedroom, in one of 2 great buildings.
5 Units Available
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,045
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
650 sqft
What happens when you mix classic turn-of-the-century architecture with modern finishes? An apartment worthy of French praise.
3 Units Available
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
490 sqft
One-bedroom energy-efficient homes with hardwood floors, laminate countertops and internet connection. Residents have access to on-site laundry and a shared deck. Eight minutes from Botanic Gardens.
1 Unit Available
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Two-story townhomes with oak flooring, open living and dining spaces, large kitchens, and upgraded bathroom fixtures. Very close to Trader Joe's, Snooze Eatery and Anthony's Pizza.
224 Units Available
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,348
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1081 sqft
Welcome to Milo, where life thrives. This walkable community, named after Milo Smith who developed several nearby historic neighborhoods, is surrounded by the convenience of high-life attractions.
12 Units Available
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Upgraded units with stainless steel appliances. On-site conveniences include an internet cafe, coffee bar and gym. Resident portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Close to Cherry Park and the heart of downtown.
5 Units Available
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
755 sqft
This recently renovated community is in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard, and grill area. Updated appliances and lots of storage in each unit. Pet-friendly.
83 Units Available
The Theo
985 N Albion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,297
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,507
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1046 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers the modern touches desired. On-site amenities include a pool with nearby shuffleboard and other entertainment, yoga center, and courtyard. Rooftop lounge. Homes include spacious layouts.
1 Unit Available
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
559 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Denver's Congress Park neighborhood. Minutes from the cafes and shops of Colfax Avenue and expansive City Park. Amenities include laundry facilities and off-street parking.
