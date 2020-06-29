All apartments in Denver
Find more places like LP1 Research - #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
LP1 Research - #4
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:44 PM

LP1 Research - #4

1265 North Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1265 North Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Showing requests are done through email tab available August 02, 2019. This home has recently had a thorough going over. New paint, new fixtures, new counter tops, hardwood floors refinished. there are two good size bedrooms and an additional room that can serve as an office, study, den, etc. With a back door leading to a covered patio and large backyard. Washer dryer included. One car garage . Neighborhood is quiet with shops, restaurants, cafes and parks. Biking is easy. Owner provides weekly grass cutting. Owner pays water. Home is available August 02, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #4 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #4 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #4 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #4 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does LP1 Research - #4 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #4 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #4 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #4 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #4 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #4 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University