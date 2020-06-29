LP1 Research - #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Showing requests are done through email tab available August 02, 2019. This home has recently had a thorough going over. New paint, new fixtures, new counter tops, hardwood floors refinished. there are two good size bedrooms and an additional room that can serve as an office, study, den, etc. With a back door leading to a covered patio and large backyard. Washer dryer included. One car garage . Neighborhood is quiet with shops, restaurants, cafes and parks. Biking is easy. Owner provides weekly grass cutting. Owner pays water. Home is available August 02, 2019