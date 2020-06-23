LP1 Research - #1104

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two story single family home located near washington park and DU - This is a two story single family home. The main level features living room, dining room with wood floors, kitchen with range, refrigerator, bathroom with bear claw tub and laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups. The upper level features two bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom. The yard is fenced and has a one car garage.



The rent for the home is $1795.00.00 with a $1500.00 deposit. There is a $40.00 application fee per applicants 18years of age.

Pets are welcome! All pets must be at least one year in age, current on shots, spayed or neutered and accompanied with references. There is a $100.00 pet deposit per pet and an additional $50.00 per month per pet. Please no pitt bulls, rotts, doubermans, chows..



Contact Ruby phone/text at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com

You may also leave a guest card at www.atsmithco.com.

Please no evictions



(RLNE4099433)