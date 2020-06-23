All apartments in Denver
LP1 Research - #1104

2027 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2027 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two story single family home located near washington park and DU - This is a two story single family home. The main level features living room, dining room with wood floors, kitchen with range, refrigerator, bathroom with bear claw tub and laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups. The upper level features two bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom. The yard is fenced and has a one car garage.

The rent for the home is $1795.00.00 with a $1500.00 deposit. There is a $40.00 application fee per applicants 18years of age.
Pets are welcome! All pets must be at least one year in age, current on shots, spayed or neutered and accompanied with references. There is a $100.00 pet deposit per pet and an additional $50.00 per month per pet. Please no pitt bulls, rotts, doubermans, chows..

Contact Ruby phone/text at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com
You may also leave a guest card at www.atsmithco.com.
Please no evictions

(RLNE4099433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #1104 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #1104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #1104 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #1104's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #1104 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #1104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #1104 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1104 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #1104 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1104 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #1104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #1104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #1104 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #1104 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #1104 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #1104 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #1104 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #1104 does not have units with dishwashers.
