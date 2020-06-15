All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Leetonia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Leetonia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:54 PM

Leetonia

1515 Vine Street · (303) 355-4112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1515 Vine Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available June 19-July 1....Sun filled urban oasis with unbelievable charm! This cozy studio is within walking distance of the Tattered Cover Book Store, St. Marks Coffee House, and all the great restaurants and boutique shops in this incredible area.The Leetonia offers classic Art Deco style in one of Denver's best locations. Residents enjoy walking through this historic neighborhood on their way to either City Park or Cheesman Park, each are just 3 blocks away! Public transportation is available in all directions within a block of The Leetonia. This spacious studio features classic paint colors, Art Deco detailing, gleaming hardwood floors, an adorable cottage style kitchen, and loads of vintage style and charm. Best yet a $95 monthly fee covers ALL your utilities!! On-site coin operated laundry and reserved parking options in addition to location and vintage style makes this urban oasis a real find! Cats okay sorry no dogs for this apartment. Email to this post for a quick response, call all our office 303-355-4112 (open 10-5 M-F) or text 720-635-0192 to arrange a showing.
You can visit our website at http://www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com to view photos and complete an application. We require a non-refundable application fee which covers a full background check, credit check, employment verification, and past rental verification. The Leetonia is a non-smoking building including all common areas and all individual apartments.

Apartment Features:
-Available June 19-July 1
-Second floor
-Hardwood floors throughout
-All utilities included in $95 monthly utility fee
-Gas stove
-Non-smoking
-Pets: Cats accepted in this apartment
-Public transportation in all directions, within 1-2 blocks of property
-Reserved parking available $50/mo

Contact us today to schedule a showing! Call our office: 303-355-4112, email directly to this post, or text 720-635-0192. To view additional photos of The Leetonia. Visit our website at www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com

View our other availability here:
http://www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com/Future-Availability.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Leetonia have any available units?
Leetonia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Leetonia have?
Some of Leetonia's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Leetonia currently offering any rent specials?
Leetonia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Leetonia pet-friendly?
Yes, Leetonia is pet friendly.
Does Leetonia offer parking?
Yes, Leetonia does offer parking.
Does Leetonia have units with washers and dryers?
No, Leetonia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Leetonia have a pool?
No, Leetonia does not have a pool.
Does Leetonia have accessible units?
No, Leetonia does not have accessible units.
Does Leetonia have units with dishwashers?
No, Leetonia does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Leetonia?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80221
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity