Available June 19-July 1....Sun filled urban oasis with unbelievable charm! This cozy studio is within walking distance of the Tattered Cover Book Store, St. Marks Coffee House, and all the great restaurants and boutique shops in this incredible area.The Leetonia offers classic Art Deco style in one of Denver's best locations. Residents enjoy walking through this historic neighborhood on their way to either City Park or Cheesman Park, each are just 3 blocks away! Public transportation is available in all directions within a block of The Leetonia. This spacious studio features classic paint colors, Art Deco detailing, gleaming hardwood floors, an adorable cottage style kitchen, and loads of vintage style and charm. Best yet a $95 monthly fee covers ALL your utilities!! On-site coin operated laundry and reserved parking options in addition to location and vintage style makes this urban oasis a real find! Cats okay sorry no dogs for this apartment. Email to this post for a quick response, call all our office 303-355-4112 (open 10-5 M-F) or text 720-635-0192 to arrange a showing.

You can visit our website at http://www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com to view photos and complete an application. We require a non-refundable application fee which covers a full background check, credit check, employment verification, and past rental verification. The Leetonia is a non-smoking building including all common areas and all individual apartments.



Apartment Features:

-Available June 19-July 1

-Second floor

-Hardwood floors throughout

-All utilities included in $95 monthly utility fee

-Gas stove

-Non-smoking

-Pets: Cats accepted in this apartment

-Public transportation in all directions, within 1-2 blocks of property

-Reserved parking available $50/mo



Contact us today to schedule a showing! Call our office: 303-355-4112, email directly to this post, or text 720-635-0192. To view additional photos of The Leetonia. Visit our website at www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com



