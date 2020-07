Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access yoga garage lobby

Appreciate an elevated Colorado lifestyle at Julian32 at Highlands Square -- an updated high-rise in an inviting part of town. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are equipped with modern appliances, open floor plans and enormous private balconies. Common area renovations are underway, including a streamlined access control system, high speed internet access, secure indoor/outdoor bike storage, expanded laundry room with brand new washers and dryers, remodeled penthouse, state-of-the-art fitness center with outdoor workout space and expansive rooftop deck boasting unparalleled city and mountain views. Located in the lively Old Highlands Square, Julian32 is right across the street from many local bars, restaurants, coffee shops, retail boutiques and yoga and fitness studios.