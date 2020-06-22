All apartments in Denver
Creekside
Creekside

5250 Cherry Creek South Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5250 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Apartment is in very good shape. It has a cozy balcony. I have wonderful neighbors. They are all very kind and pretty much mind their own business but are friendly if you interact. The complex has a nice modest gym. Nora, at the front has always been really responsive and helpful when needed. I have not had any maintenance issues. I would love to stay but Ive decided to move in with my significant other and this place is a little small for both of us and my dog. It is in a really great area and directly across the street from the Cherry Creek Bike Trail if you are active and like to bike/run/skate/etc. Please let me know if youre interested. Im happy to provide all of the honest, transparent information to help you decide if youd like to sublet. I would be moving into an apartment that would be much less money for me so Id be willing to provide some sort of monthly rebate for subletting that would assist you in this monthly rent. I look forward to speaking with you if you are interested. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside have any available units?
Creekside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is Creekside currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside is pet friendly.
Does Creekside offer parking?
No, Creekside does not offer parking.
Does Creekside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Creekside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside have a pool?
No, Creekside does not have a pool.
Does Creekside have accessible units?
No, Creekside does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside have units with dishwashers?
No, Creekside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Creekside have units with air conditioning?
No, Creekside does not have units with air conditioning.
