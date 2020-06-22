Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Apartment is in very good shape. It has a cozy balcony. I have wonderful neighbors. They are all very kind and pretty much mind their own business but are friendly if you interact. The complex has a nice modest gym. Nora, at the front has always been really responsive and helpful when needed. I have not had any maintenance issues. I would love to stay but Ive decided to move in with my significant other and this place is a little small for both of us and my dog. It is in a really great area and directly across the street from the Cherry Creek Bike Trail if you are active and like to bike/run/skate/etc. Please let me know if youre interested. Im happy to provide all of the honest, transparent information to help you decide if youd like to sublet. I would be moving into an apartment that would be much less money for me so Id be willing to provide some sort of monthly rebate for subletting that would assist you in this monthly rent. I look forward to speaking with you if you are interested. Thank you!