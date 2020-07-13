All apartments in Denver
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments

8008 Montview Blvd · (720) 370-1461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8008 Montview Blvd, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit T324 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 441 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Advenir At Stapleton Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
At Advenir at Stapleton aims to make your experience one that is replete with comfort and stress-free living. Stapleton is a quality apartment community that offers large floor plan layouts, detailed finishes, and a host of in-home and property-wide amenities and conveniences that make living here an absolute joy for you. Advenir at Stapleton offers balanced and accessible one- and two-bedroom apartment homes precisely located close enough to Denver to provide the excitement of city life with the close-knit suburban community feel. We showcase a 24-hour fitness center, a high-end resident clubhouse, and business center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Advenir At Stapleton Apartments have any available units?
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Advenir At Stapleton Apartments have?
Some of Advenir At Stapleton Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Advenir At Stapleton Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Advenir At Stapleton Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Advenir At Stapleton Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Advenir At Stapleton Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Advenir At Stapleton Apartments offers parking.
Does Advenir At Stapleton Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Advenir At Stapleton Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Advenir At Stapleton Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Advenir At Stapleton Apartments has a pool.
Does Advenir At Stapleton Apartments have accessible units?
No, Advenir At Stapleton Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Advenir At Stapleton Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Advenir At Stapleton Apartments has units with dishwashers.
