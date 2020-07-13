All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

Advenir at Lowry

8000 E 12th Ave · (720) 370-6381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8000 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36 · Avail. now

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Advenir at Lowry.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
carport
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
Advenir at Lowry is an upstanding apartment community that offers spacious layouts, charming finishes, and a host of in-home and property-wide amenities and conveniences. We feature one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes nestled in the heart of Denver, Colorado. For our residents, this means they can do all their day-to-day errands with the quality shopping outlets, restaurants, and entertainment venues local to Lowry, but still stop by all the artful and cultural attractions less than an hour away in Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $14.50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Advenir at Lowry have any available units?
Advenir at Lowry has 3 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Advenir at Lowry have?
Some of Advenir at Lowry's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Advenir at Lowry currently offering any rent specials?
Advenir at Lowry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Advenir at Lowry pet-friendly?
Yes, Advenir at Lowry is pet friendly.
Does Advenir at Lowry offer parking?
Yes, Advenir at Lowry offers parking.
Does Advenir at Lowry have units with washers and dryers?
No, Advenir at Lowry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Advenir at Lowry have a pool?
Yes, Advenir at Lowry has a pool.
Does Advenir at Lowry have accessible units?
No, Advenir at Lowry does not have accessible units.
Does Advenir at Lowry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Advenir at Lowry has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

