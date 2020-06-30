All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

988 E Bayaud Ave 0076

988 East Bayaud Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

988 East Bayaud Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
yoga
ONE MONTH FREE: Timeless One Bedroom-Speer Gardens - Property Id: 245839

SPECIAL: One month FREE, if app subbed within 72 hours of tour. SIX WEEKS FREE: look and lease same day* price includes special, prorated. Four units ready for April move in, one for May.

Property has two styles; The Gardens, a lower- level apartment community, three stories - some with balconies- (timeless, classic interiors).

Surround yourself in the fresh air and floral mists of the estate's curated gardens, perfect for active lifestyles! Convenient location 10 minutes from Central downtown Denver and Cherry Creek, nestled near Denver's historic districts.

Gardens / Towers Shared Amenities:
On-site Concierge + 24/7 Coffee bar
Fitness Center + yoga studio w/ personal training 5x week + bi-weekly yoga classes (free)
Community Flat screen TVs, indoor fireplace, pool table
Conference Center + computer stations w/ Wi-Fi
Private TV Screening Room + Fire Pit Area & BBQs
Salt Water Swimming Pool lounge + Courtesy Patrol
Bicycle + Scooter Storage, Onsite Car Wash Services
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245839
Property Id 245839

(RLNE5739677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 have any available units?
988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 have?
Some of 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 currently offering any rent specials?
988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 pet-friendly?
Yes, 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 is pet friendly.
Does 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 offer parking?
No, 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 does not offer parking.
Does 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 have a pool?
Yes, 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 has a pool.
Does 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 have accessible units?
No, 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 does not have accessible units.
Does 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 988 E Bayaud Ave 0076 has units with dishwashers.

