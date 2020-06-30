988 E Bayaud Ave 0076

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge fire pit gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room yoga

ONE MONTH FREE: Timeless One Bedroom-Speer Gardens - Property Id: 245839



SPECIAL: One month FREE, if app subbed within 72 hours of tour. SIX WEEKS FREE: look and lease same day* price includes special, prorated. Four units ready for April move in, one for May.



Property has two styles; The Gardens, a lower- level apartment community, three stories - some with balconies- (timeless, classic interiors).



Surround yourself in the fresh air and floral mists of the estate's curated gardens, perfect for active lifestyles! Convenient location 10 minutes from Central downtown Denver and Cherry Creek, nestled near Denver's historic districts.



Gardens / Towers Shared Amenities:

On-site Concierge + 24/7 Coffee bar

Fitness Center + yoga studio w/ personal training 5x week + bi-weekly yoga classes (free)

Community Flat screen TVs, indoor fireplace, pool table

Conference Center + computer stations w/ Wi-Fi

Private TV Screening Room + Fire Pit Area & BBQs

Salt Water Swimming Pool lounge + Courtesy Patrol

Bicycle + Scooter Storage, Onsite Car Wash Services

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245839

Property Id 245839



(RLNE5739677)