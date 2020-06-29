96 S Downing St 502

Amenities
Regal Vintage Roaring 20s Three Bedroom: Speer - Property Id: 247817
Built in 1924 as an opulent estate for architect William Norman Bowman, this site offers a rare glimpse into Denver's past and blended today's premiere apartment amenities. One of the most beautiful untouched examples of a luxury apartment building from the 20's & 30's. 6 stories, built with a Colonial and Spanish Revival feel. You can't help but to fall in love with the brass elevator!
Classic Interiors:
Marble walls, mahogany doors & wood trim, 9 foot ceilings, crown molding and hand-crafted built-in bookshelves.
Modern Amenities:
Salt water pool + yoga studio, Brass Elevator, Business Center + Resident Clubhouse. Lobby / Lounge with Breakfast/Coffee Concierge. Additional Storage Space available. Conference Room + Rentable Corporate Suites.
