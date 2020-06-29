All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

96 S Downing St 502

96 South Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

96 South Downing Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
Regal Vintage Roaring 20s Three Bedroom: Speer - Property Id: 247817

1 MONTH FREE when you Apply before 4/30/2020, May move in date applicable. Look and lease same day: AN ADDITIONAL 2 WEEKS FREE. must move in before 4/30 for extra discount to rent.

Built in 1924 as an opulent estate for architect William Norman Bowman, this site offers a rare glimpse into Denver's past and blended today's premiere apartment amenities. One of the most beautiful untouched examples of a luxury apartment building from the 20's & 30's. 6 stories, built with a Colonial and Spanish Revival feel. You can't help but to fall in love with the brass elevator!

Classic Interiors:
Marble walls, mahogany doors & wood trim, 9 foot ceilings, crown molding and hand-crafted built-in bookshelves.

Modern Amenities:
Salt water pool + yoga studio, Brass Elevator, Business Center + Resident Clubhouse. Lobby / Lounge with Breakfast/Coffee Concierge. Additional Storage Space available. Conference Room + Rentable Corporate Suites.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247817
Property Id 247817

(RLNE5654675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 96 S Downing St 502 have any available units?
96 S Downing St 502 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 96 S Downing St 502 have?
Some of 96 S Downing St 502's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 S Downing St 502 currently offering any rent specials?
96 S Downing St 502 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 S Downing St 502 pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 S Downing St 502 is pet friendly.
Does 96 S Downing St 502 offer parking?
No, 96 S Downing St 502 does not offer parking.
Does 96 S Downing St 502 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 S Downing St 502 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 S Downing St 502 have a pool?
Yes, 96 S Downing St 502 has a pool.
Does 96 S Downing St 502 have accessible units?
No, 96 S Downing St 502 does not have accessible units.
Does 96 S Downing St 502 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 S Downing St 502 has units with dishwashers.

