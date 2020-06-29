96 S Downing St 502

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse concierge elevator gym pool lobby yoga

Regal Vintage Roaring 20s Three Bedroom: Speer - Property Id: 247817



1 MONTH FREE when you Apply before 4/30/2020, May move in date applicable. Look and lease same day: AN ADDITIONAL 2 WEEKS FREE. must move in before 4/30 for extra discount to rent.



Built in 1924 as an opulent estate for architect William Norman Bowman, this site offers a rare glimpse into Denver's past and blended today's premiere apartment amenities. One of the most beautiful untouched examples of a luxury apartment building from the 20's & 30's. 6 stories, built with a Colonial and Spanish Revival feel. You can't help but to fall in love with the brass elevator!



Classic Interiors:

Marble walls, mahogany doors & wood trim, 9 foot ceilings, crown molding and hand-crafted built-in bookshelves.



Modern Amenities:

Salt water pool + yoga studio, Brass Elevator, Business Center + Resident Clubhouse. Lobby / Lounge with Breakfast/Coffee Concierge. Additional Storage Space available. Conference Room + Rentable Corporate Suites.

