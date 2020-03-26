All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:24 AM

959 Newton St

959 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

959 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS CUTE BRICK DUPLEX, Near Downtown, Shops and Restaurants - This home is blocks south of Highlands. And you get a YARD for your dog. Backs to a greenbelt that will take you right to downtown Denver without crossing any intersections. Take the BIKE TRAIL the way to Denver or go 2 blocks west and jump on the LIGHT RAIL STATION. Central to hiking in Golden, dining in Denver or shopping in Belmar. This wonderful neighborhood is just 7 blocks south of Sloan's Lake and 2 1/2 miles to the iconic 32nd and Lowell Shops!

1 mile to the dog park!
2.7 miles to Downtown!
3 minutes to I-25!

- Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, brick duplex.
- Hardwood-style vinyl throughout (looks great and easy to keep clean)!
- STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances.
- WASHER and DRYER in the unit.
- Large bedroom closets.
- Large fenced backyard (did I mention it backs to the greenbelt and park?)
- Pets welcome!
- Street parking is plentiful.

This great place is available as soon as you are!

(RLNE4787753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Newton St have any available units?
959 Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 959 Newton St have?
Some of 959 Newton St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
959 Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 959 Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 959 Newton St offer parking?
No, 959 Newton St does not offer parking.
Does 959 Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 959 Newton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Newton St have a pool?
No, 959 Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 959 Newton St have accessible units?
No, 959 Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Newton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 959 Newton St does not have units with dishwashers.
