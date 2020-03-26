959 Newton St

Amenities
SPACIOUS CUTE BRICK DUPLEX, Near Downtown, Shops and Restaurants - This home is blocks south of Highlands. And you get a YARD for your dog. Backs to a greenbelt that will take you right to downtown Denver without crossing any intersections. Take the BIKE TRAIL the way to Denver or go 2 blocks west and jump on the LIGHT RAIL STATION. Central to hiking in Golden, dining in Denver or shopping in Belmar. This wonderful neighborhood is just 7 blocks south of Sloan's Lake and 2 1/2 miles to the iconic 32nd and Lowell Shops!
1 mile to the dog park!
2.7 miles to Downtown!
3 minutes to I-25!
- Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, brick duplex.
- Hardwood-style vinyl throughout (looks great and easy to keep clean)!
- STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances.
- WASHER and DRYER in the unit.
- Large bedroom closets.
- Large fenced backyard (did I mention it backs to the greenbelt and park?)
- Pets welcome!
- Street parking is plentiful.
This great place is available as soon as you are!
(RLNE4787753)