959 Newton St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel dog park

SPACIOUS CUTE BRICK DUPLEX, Near Downtown, Shops and Restaurants - This home is blocks south of Highlands. And you get a YARD for your dog. Backs to a greenbelt that will take you right to downtown Denver without crossing any intersections. Take the BIKE TRAIL the way to Denver or go 2 blocks west and jump on the LIGHT RAIL STATION. Central to hiking in Golden, dining in Denver or shopping in Belmar. This wonderful neighborhood is just 7 blocks south of Sloan's Lake and 2 1/2 miles to the iconic 32nd and Lowell Shops!



1 mile to the dog park!

2.7 miles to Downtown!

3 minutes to I-25!



- Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, brick duplex.

- Hardwood-style vinyl throughout (looks great and easy to keep clean)!

- STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances.

- WASHER and DRYER in the unit.

- Large bedroom closets.

- Large fenced backyard (did I mention it backs to the greenbelt and park?)

- Pets welcome!

- Street parking is plentiful.



This great place is available as soon as you are!



(RLNE4787753)