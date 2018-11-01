All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1

955 Eudora St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

955 Eudora St, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
New Remodel With Fully Updated Bathrooms, Kitchen, Flooring, Paint and More. Enjoy City and Mountain Views From this Tenth Floor, North Facing Covered Balcony. Spacious Two bedroom Two Bathroom Condo with Open Floor Plan for Kitchen and Living area, Floor to Ceiling Windows and Two Sliding Doors to the Balcony.
One Underground Reserved Parking Space in an Up and Coming Area of Denver 9-CO "Life to the Nines". Start Enjoying Trader Joes, new to Open Restaurants, Movie Theater and Near By Parks and Museums.
Secured building with outdoor and indoor pool, new workout room, laundry facilities on each floor. Central Mayfair location adjacent to Rose Medical Center.
Rent includes Heating, water, trash. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 have any available units?
955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 have?
Some of 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 has a pool.
Does 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University