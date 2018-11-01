955 N Eudora Street, Unit 1008 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

New Remodel With Fully Updated Bathrooms, Kitchen, Flooring, Paint and More. Enjoy City and Mountain Views From this Tenth Floor, North Facing Covered Balcony. Spacious Two bedroom Two Bathroom Condo with Open Floor Plan for Kitchen and Living area, Floor to Ceiling Windows and Two Sliding Doors to the Balcony.

One Underground Reserved Parking Space in an Up and Coming Area of Denver 9-CO "Life to the Nines". Start Enjoying Trader Joes, new to Open Restaurants, Movie Theater and Near By Parks and Museums.

Secured building with outdoor and indoor pool, new workout room, laundry facilities on each floor. Central Mayfair location adjacent to Rose Medical Center.

Rent includes Heating, water, trash. NO PETS.